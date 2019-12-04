Manchester United rubbish The Special One as Rashford penalty sinks Mourinho at Old Trafford

By Cartilage and BBC

Manchester United fans wasted no time trolling their former manager Jose Mourinho after Marcus Rashford opened the scoring against Tottenham.

The supporters immediately started singing the name of current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – the man who replaced Mourinho at the helm at Old Trafford club.

Meanwhile, Mourinho was seen jumping out of the away dug-out to shout some much-needed words of encouragement to his Tottenham players. United started brightly against Mourinho’s Spurs Wednesday, with Rashford beating Paulo Gazzaniga with a powerful shot at his near post.

But Dele Alli equalised for Tottenham before the break. Ahead of the match Mourinho anticipated a negative reception from United fans.

Jose Mourinho was seen jumping out of the away dug-out after Man United scored;

“At United I won and I learned. No regrets,” said Mourinho.

“I’m not a villain, I’m not an enemy but I am the coach that is trying to win against Manchester United.

“That’s the way I think they [fans] are going to look at me. They’re not going to support me, they’re going to support [current boss Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer.

“That’s the nature of the game and the nature of a place with an incredible history and fans who understand clearly the passion of the club. They love the club, they love Solskjaer.

“I want Tottenham to win, they want Manchester United to win. During the match I expect them to forget me and I expect them to support their team to get the result they want.”

Mourinho’s return to Old Trafford did not go according to plan

Spurs were unimpressive in a match that was decided by a second half penalty scored by Marcus Rashford. The United forward had a brace as Man U won 2-1 in Mourinho’s first game against the club that sacked him this month just a year ago.

It was the first loss for the Portuguese boss since he took over at the club following the dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino.

Mourinho opted for a midfield that is not exactly the favorite combination of Spurs fans. Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko formed a partnership there, while the team also featured Jan Vertonghen at left back, Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld in central defense, and a start for Lucas Moura up front on the right.

It was a rough start for the visitors, who conceded in just the sixth minute of play. Sanchez couldn’t clear at the back, which allowed Marcus Rashford to run onto a loose ball. Paulo Gazzaniga will feel he could’ve done better, as he was unable to keep the bouncing effort out of the net.

United had an early lead for their under-pressure manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer.

The home side continued to press and prod as they dominated the first half. Rashford was at the center of a lot of it, but they gave Tottenham trouble all over the pitch.

Dele Alli on form

Again, it was Dele Alli who produced an amazing display of skill to find a goal. He established position under a ball that had popped up in the box, and his first touch was a flick that beat the defenders and allowed him to place a ball into the side netting.

It was classic Dele. He hasn’t been always been at his best over the last year, but he seems to be back to his old self under Mourinho.

The second half started with a punch in the face for Spurs.

Sissoko got too close to Rashford in the box, and the England international went down under the slightest contact. He then stepped up and converted after a brief VAR review could to nothing to overturn what looked like a soft penalty.

The game slowed down a bit as Spurs tried to find a second equalizer. Both Christian Eriksen and Tanguy Ndombele were brought off the bench in an attempt to change things.

United forced Gazzaniga into a few standard saves, but they primarily focused on keeping a strong shape. They stifled Spurs attack and significantly restricted their opportunities.

Serge Aurier had a few chances to deliver crosses from the right, but they were either usually thwarted by David De Gea coming out to claim.

The last chance was taken by Dele when he controlled a long ball into the box, but De Gea stopped his shot.

Defeat leaves Spurs well off the top four. The table is so fluid, especially in the middle, but for the moment they sit in eighth place.

Up next, Burnley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mourinho will likely look to his defense after this poor performance up in Manchester.

Comment on this report: Call/text/whatsapp: (+27) 834767918