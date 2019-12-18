The amazing Engeline Musakanga Gwaze the Coach

Born in Masvingo, Zimbabwe, Ms. Engeline Musakanda-Gwaze has attained various professional and educational qualifications ranging from education, paralegal, human rights and constitutional reform, with international consultancy, training, facilitation, mentoring and coaching in regional and international countries such as Canada, Senegal, UK, Germany, Netherlands. Key competencies are in the following areas:

Event organizing, fundraising, research, advocacy, facilitation, consultancy and training in:

Business, leadership, entrepreneurial training and coaching. Community development Policy development and implementation. Gender empowerment. Trauma therapy, management and counseling. HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention Conflict resolution, management and analysis Good governance and democracy. Civic education

She joined network marketing as a distributor for health and wellness products in April 2016. It did not take time to prove herself as she got awarded two free China trips worth R50,000 each, with the first trip taking place in October 2016. She further attained herself a cash car award from the company worth R87,700 for outstanding performance in March 2017. Today she is a proud franchise owner for Green World International in Mount Frere, Eastern Cape, South Africa. She is managing a health system that is aimed at providing universal health coverage, render quality and affordable services to all citizens regardless of their financial and socio-economic status; and rendering education according to their health needs. In addition, she is aiming to respect the health rights and ensure justice as outlined in section 27 bill of rights of the South African constitution; thus ensuring health and financial solidarity among all SA citizens regardless of their financial status, colour, race and ethnicity. The core strategy behind this business is in ensuring an efficient, effective and quality driven health service delivery through adopting the Primary Health Care approach that abstains from prescription drugs, but rather make use of nature for the betterment of the lives of the communities. This business, also in-line with the Umzimvubu Integrated Development Plan (IDP) on health focuses on improving the effectiveness and efficiencies within all levels of district health services of the district. Its fundamental focus is on creating employment, strengthening the health services (leadership and governance), supply chain and health information management. Furthermore, other predominant targets are ensuring accessibility of services through re-engineering of primary health care, increasing of accessibility to herbal nutritional supplements services as well as the implementation of stock visibility system by all centre sectors. Finally, her business recognises the significance of quality health services to communities through the implementation of ideal body maintenance through medizone oxygen supply products.

Her NGO and networking experience attained her the role of Coach in Business Networking and Coaching (BNC). It is a company whose 23 year old CEO Munyaradzi Dongo started, with close communication and guidance from Engeline. It is in this company that any enthusiastic person in business and self growth is mentored and coached about different business models, how to network with others, and how to master the mind as the biggest form of capital that one needs for success.

Having attended several seminars conducted by BNC, Engeline has decided to take the batton stick and expand her business model for growth, and will in the new year see herself running the following projects concurrently:

Health and Wellneess Clinic where she will merge Green World, Yoga, Medizone and Superlife for the total health care of communities she serves.

Ubuhle Arts and Crafts Creative centre that will run as a wholesale and retail store offering a large array of crafters needs, a gallery and an education centre.

Delicacy At Your Door (DAYD) is going to be a franchise among a business that has grown to be the biggest player in the sandwich business, Sandwich Baron.

This growth is necessitated by being a BNC member where business expansion coaching has unleashed the excess potential in contributing to employment creation, optimal health providence and getting the Umzimvubu Local Municipality community experience full health married with employment and wealth creation. Membership in BNC, and its partnering with CTACTI, Engeline foresees directed business growth, business ethics which will not only produce profit for her companies, but will see many unemployed youth getting jobs and being financially independent.

The theme “BNC Inspired to Inspire” is indeed a motivating factor for anyone willing to progress.

Personal achievements attained during her life’s journey are as follows:

Founding Executive Director of a registered NPO– Ujama Resource Africa Project: this is a registered NPO where she mainly focuses on voicing out the rights of the disadvantaged and underpriviledged of communities by ensuring they get funding for community development projects, inclusive of offering training, consultancy, mentoring, coaching, trauma therapy and counseling.

Owner and Chief Executive Officer – Wesmpho Development Practitioners and Consultants AND Wesmpho Cocoon and Gift Shop

Independent Community Trustee – TGME/Stone Wall Mining

Member – Thaba Chweu Municipality Local Economic Development Forum

Board Treasurer – Graskop Youth Movement (GYM).

Board Member – Mamokotshi Early Childhood and Education Development Center

Board Chairperson – Escarpment Skills Development Centre

Cell : 0848822279