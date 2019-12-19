Grim life of struggling families at Pretoria’s ‘Little Zimbabwe’

The more than 10 Zimbabwean families who live in the informal settlement survive through waste picking, asking for money or relying on donations. They come from poor families back in Zimbabwe and say they are better off in the informal settlement than back home.

Augustine Armando, originally from Epworth in Harare, is blind.

He came to South Africa in 2013 and lives off the change he is given by people in town. His wife, who still lives in Zimbabwe, is also blind. When he can, he sends money to her as well.

He lives with his 10-year-old grandson Nesbert, who helps him get around. Armando brought his grandson to South Africa a year ago in the hope of raising enough money to one day send him to school.

“If only I can raise money for my grandson to go to school, but it seems impossible,” said Armando.

Manners Mdumeni, 40, is a waste picker who also relies on piecemeal jobs. He came to South Africa in 2010 from Kwekwe. He spends most of his time pushing trolleys around town looking for recycling material. He lives alone.

“My life is difficult because I live from hand to mouth. Coming to this informal settlement made life easier because l could not pay rent where I used to live,” he said.