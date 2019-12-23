Despise not the small beginnings. Success starts with the beginning: Aubrey Mavhuli

Success manual number 5

By Aubrey Mavhuli

Success Is Do It Yourself : Success is skills

I once met a guy who was so desperate for a financial breakthrough in his life. I asked him what was standing between him and his breakthrough. Honestly, he didn’t know. At least that part I give it to him as he confided to me that he genuinely didn’t know.

As we continued our conversation it later came to light that he wished he could start some business that he had in his head. I listened to his idea and I must admit it sounded good to me. “So why are you not starting?” I asked him – baffled that a man like him could hide in his head such a lucrative idea like he had.

I don’t have money my brother, no capital he said. “How much would you want I asked as capital ?” Half a million” he said. All of R500 000, was what he needed.

Don’t let what you don’t have stop your dreams

As I think back at this man’s story, I realise it’s not a unique story. Many people have brilliant ideas that they haven’t executed because they have got “no capital” so they say. My years in entrepreneurship have taught me a few things: I will outline below.

Banks are not designed to fund dreams. The fund reality that is ready to expand. You cannot take an idea to the bank they won’t fund it because you can’t bank it. They fund action.

Start small based on where you are

Having capital is good if you want to start a business. Not having it doesn’t stop you. The greatest capital needed to start a business is a saleable idea. Success – more so business success – is skills.

If you get the capital no matter how much you get – if you got no skills to make it work, you will not make it successful.

Picture this: You get a 25-year-old man you give a gun to. Then you send him to war without any training. Will he come back alive? Let alone fight and win the war? This is akin to giving an unskilled person capital to make a start-up enterprise viable. Real entrepreneurs don’t allow anything to stand in their way of their success.

Success requires you not to take no for an answer.

Success requires you not to give in easily or not to quit easily. Most people miss their goals because they give up too easily. Success requires you to have a thick skin. Refuse to give-up easily.

You have heard the saying: “Despise not the small beginnings” which I agree with totally but have added another phrase to it “However despise no beginnings.”

Success is fifty percent showing up and the other fifty percent is doing something daily to reach your goal. If you are not doing it daily when will you do it and when will your success come!

Success is habits

If you did a time audit of your time expenditure daily and compared it with your goals you will realise that your time usage might not be aligned to furthering your goals.

When you do realise that, adjust your time usage and build a habit of pursuing your goals daily.

Schedule the time and lock it in daily for ninety days to build a habit that helps you succeed.

Successful people have mastered this one skill master this skill as well.

Whatever successful people you may think of they have this one skill, which if you want to be successful you ought to learn. What is it? Persuasion ability. In simple terms it’s sales. To be successful you need others buy-in of your ideas.

To get a better job you must learn to persuade, to be married, to be voted into power, to do anything significant you must master this skill.

The good news is like Brian Tracy says “All success skills are learnable”. Anyone may learn them. Learn your own successs skills. Be the master of your own destiny.

