I do this, because I want to change lives. Recognition is only a bonus: Rabison Shumba

Zimgold this week ushered in the festive season in style when it announced a group of people who are making a difference in Zimbabwean lives.

In their search for community heroes, Zimgold said: “In our communities we all have heroes who are changing the lives of others. Zimgold wants to reward these heroes this Christmas with a year’s supply of cooking oil. Nominate these heroes by sending their Name, Phone number, Home address and a brief summary of what they have done in your community to change lives”.

This initiative was done under the theme #spreadthelove.

This week Zimgold officially handed over a year’s supply of cooking oil to deserving nominees.

One such honoree is Rabison Shumba who is himself a community organiser, an author, motivational speaker and entrepreneur. And he reads and follows Zimbabwe Digital News.

He is the founder of two charities, Greatness Factory Trust (youth mentorship and leadership organization) as well as Touching Lives Africa Foundation (working on community projects to alleviate effects of poverty, improve sanitation as well as education).

Zimgold Hero of the day

Zimbabwe Digital News caught up with Shumba to find out how he became a “Zimgold Hero of the Day” and how he felt about such an award.

“My nomination has been a result of the work I have done over the years around Zimbabwe with the quest to touch lives and help communities live better.”

Shumba’s charity work began when he was celebrating his birthday, and made a decision to celebrate differently.

He chose that he would spend every single birthday with the vulnerable.

“I used social media then and now to look for food, clothes and sanitary wear to take to children’s homes around Harare. On one birthday I went to three homes around Harare. I was accompanied by well-wishers, volunteer, popular musician Tariro ne Gitare, radio DJs and many other personalities,” Shumba said.

Touching Lives Foundation

This was soon to be a movement that covers the entire country under the banner of Touching Lives Africa Foundation.

This has since become a registered charity that is doing work in communities in all provinces in Zimbabwe.

“Our flagship program has really become a centre of focus is called PadShopper Campaign. We fundraise for sanitary pads and distribute them to girls in school who can’t afford pads. We also help women in vulnerable communities”.

In 2018 alone, over 8 000 girls across Zimbabwe accessed sanitary pads. In 2019 the focus has also included women with disabilities, those with albinism as well as those in mental institutions.

Asked on how he felt about this honour, Shumba said: “I am ecstatic to have been recognized for this work. We do this work not for recognition but to help my brothers and sisters who are suffering. When recognition comes it is sweet, it does give us energy to realize that what we are advocating for has received amplification”.

It is interesting that a man would go into an area that is usually considered taboo in most homes. That is a move out of tradition.

Our sisters are suffering

On that Shumba said: “I would like more men to realise that this is no longer a taboo but a matter of life and death. Our sisters are suffering in homes because the focus is usually on food and clothing as well as shelter. When a girl has need for a sanitary pad which costs about fifty US$ cents, she can’t even begin to ask for that”.

He added that many girls have been forced into sex before marriage just so that they can access pads. Some have resorted to using torn cloths, newspapers, leaves, cow dung among many other items that look like absorbents. This is what prompted Shumba to embark on this terrain that most fear to walk on.

“I like it when I go into shops and start emptying the shelves of pads. I get interesting gazes from women. Some even think I have gotten a business opportunity because of the volumes that I buy each time. In my own house I buy pads for the entire family. I know what my daughters and wife use, and I take it upon myself to make sure those are made available,” Shumba said.

Asked on the question of how sustainable his efforts were, Shumba pointed out the need to do something now while planning for the long term.

“When a house is on fire, there is no time for consultations and negotiations, we have to put out the fire first then consider mechanisms of not let that fire rage again”.

“We are however happy that Government has taken heed to our lobbying for free access to pads for school going kids. This makes us focus on the remaining demographic of women who are vulnerable. We are looking at alternative methods that we are gradually rolling out. Some of them are still resisted by conservative communities. Things like the cup require us to teach people so that they buy in. Things like re-usable pads are also not sustainable in communities where there is no clean water. In short, we are exploring and researching on alternatives”.

He encouraged others to realise that it did not require one to be a millionaire to start helping others.

“We must do what we can with what we have to see the difference we want to see in the community. I thank my team at Touching Lives in Zimbabwe coordinated by Mrs Mudangwe, various donors, the real PadShoppers, who keep donating as well as partner organisations that we work with that have been doing this work longer than ourselves such as Girls R Us”.

Rabison Shumba