New chapter in Zororo-Phumulani CSR after repatriation of Ronias Tavengwa

Zimbabwe Digital News and Staff Reporter

ZORORO-PHUMULANI Funeral Plan this week carried out yet another corporate social responsibility action after successfully repatriating the remains of Zimbabwean truck driver Ronias Tavengwa.

In September the company also repatriated the vody of Isaac Sithole who was also killed in xenophobic attacks,and has also built a computer lab in memory ofShelton Karuweruwe who waskilled at Dikepeledi Makapan Primary School in the North West.

A statement from the company this week quoted The Star Newspaper of Johannesburg and Heart and South Radio as saying that Zororo had offered to repatriate the body of Durban-based Zimbabwean truck driver, Ronias Tavengwa, who died on Saturday from injuries sustained eight months ago during xenophobic attacks in the neighbouring South Africa, at a discount.

Speaking to Heart & Soul, Zororo-Phumulani Durban branch manager Tendai Mangoti said Tavengwa’s family sought help from the company.

“We are going to assist the family of Renias Tavengwa who passed away in Durban. When the family approached us we, we were so touched by their story especially the fact that he spent the past eight months in agony in hospital and he was the breadwinner.”

He said Zororo-Phumulani has offered transport to ferry the body to Zimbabwe

“At first we gave them a cash discount of R1 500 for a six seater vehicle, but we realised that a six seater might be too small so we offered the family a Quantum and we are going to give them our latest 2019 new shaped Quantum even though the family paid for the six seater vehicle.”

Some truck drivers and other well-wishers are also chipping in.

“We are doing this because in as Zororo-Phumulani it is not all about making money, but also assisting those who will be in need especially sad cases like these. We would like to thank all Zimbabwean truck drivers in South Africa and the community who are helping the family to raise the funds for repatriation,” Mangoti said.

Tavengwa sustained serious burns when his truck was set on fire, while he was aboard, eight months ago, by rioting South African nationals who were accusing foreign drivers of taking their jobs.

He spent the last eight months in a South African hospital.

The management of Zororo-Phumulani saw it noble to offer the family discounts for the repatriation of the body and transport for the relatives from Durban to Chegutu, even though the late truck driver was not a policy-holder.

Zororo-Phumulani previously assisted with the repatriation of Shelton Karuweruwe a grade one pupil who was fatally stabbed in a school toilet in South Africa.

Tavengwa’s body was repatriated on Saturday.

Foreign national truck drivers have been facing violence, intimidation and harassment in South Africa’s cycle of xenophobic violence. More than 200 people – mostly foreign truck drivers – have been killed in SA since March 2018, based on research by the Road Freight Association, which represents road freight service providers.

