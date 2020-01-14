Queen Elizabeth applies ‘good cop bad cop’ plan to deal with Harry and Meghan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced after "many months of reflection and internal discussions" they would be stepping back from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family.

By Reuters and Daily Express

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth may have given her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s wish for a more independent future following crisis talks involving the most senior members of the royal family.

But the real “crunch” of “thrashing” out the details of their exit will come over the next few days, where the Palace will adopt a “good cop bad cop” approach, claimed BBC Royal Correspondent Jonny Dymond.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” the 93-year-old monarch said in a statement.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

She said there would be a transition period during which the couple would spend time in Britain and Canada, adding there was more work to be done on finalizing future arrangements for the couple.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced after “many months of reflection and internal discussions” they would be stepping back from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family.

Prince Charles, Prince William and the Queen sat down with Harry yesterday at Sandringham to thrash out the couple’s future.

BBC Royal Correspondent Jonny Dymond offered an insight into Buckingham Palace’s “good cop bad cop” strategy for dealing with the rogue royal couple.

Princess Diana guard reveals ‘same problem’ Meghan has as Harry’s mum

He said: “What we do know is that there was a concerted effort to bring Harry and Meghan back into the fold.

“You could say that there’s a ‘good cop bad cop’ thing going on here.

“The statement that was released by the Queen was very much part of the ‘good cop’ operation.

“It was essentially saying ‘we like you, we love you, we miss you, we’re sad you’re going, we want to stay in touch’.”

Prince Charles, Prince William and the Queen sat down with Harry in Sandringham.

Mr Dymond continued: “But now, over really the next two, three, four days, comes the ‘bad cop’ stuff because it’s the crunchy stuff, all that stuff we don’t know, thrashing out the details.

“Probably suggesting there are limits to how far Harry and Meghan can wander off the reservation.

“I think we’ll find some answers by the end of the next few days, but I think the phrase ‘transition period’ was a nod, an acknowledgement to the fact that this is a process, not an event.

“That, in fact, it may be that once the Sussexes have moved to Canada, or at least relocated for part of the year to Canada, there’ll be a need for a reassessment of the whole thing in a year or a few years’ time.”

The royal correspondent added: “This is not going to end come Friday in some statement that a deal has been done.

“This is definitely going to continue, there is, as I say, a process.”

There are still questions over the financial settlement and how the Duke and Duchess are going to maintain “financial independence”.

Comment on this report: Call/text/whatsapp: (+27) 834767918