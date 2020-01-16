From Norton with love: Chipo Muchegwa (re)writes the poetic notes in Afro-Jazz

By Dr Sthembeni Madziwa

What’s in a name? So much is in a name, and experiences are the best teacher. Names act as prophecies most of the time, whether made intentionally or not is a story for another day.

According to the English dictionary Talent means a person who possesses unusual innate ability in some field or activity. This can only describe none other than the award winner at the recently ended Norton Archivers Awards, Talent Muchegwa.

Soon after the Norton Achievers Awards l caught up with Chipo Muchegwa that’s her stage name.

She is an afro jazz musician who eats and sleeps music, with much inspiration drawn from her late mother who was also into music. Indeed the apple doesn’t fall far away from the tree, and this clearly shows how a parent can help a child in discovering her Talent and nurture it.

She was nominated in two categories, Arts Personality of the Year (Female) and PWD Achiever of the Year Award and she had this to say: “It was an honour to be nominated for two awards l felt appreciated, l was very nervous when they were about to call out the winner and when l won the Arts Personality of the Year Award, I felt loved and appreciated it was a great moment indeed”, not a person of many words but the love and appreciation one can also feel it by her just repeating those words.

Churning out the hits

As a young musician she has managed to churn out singles like Moyo Wangu and Ndizvo zvandiri which happen to be her favourite tracks.

Listening to Moyo Wangu the Acapella version had me mesmerised as she beautifully churned and poured her heart out in this love jam with lyrics – wazwipira here…uchave wangu here? _Have you sacrificed to be mine_.

The Norton based singer is yet to launch an album but its on the cards. Asked on collaborations this is what she had to say, “No collaborations yet but I wish to collaborate with Selma Mtukudzi and Mbeu”. These two artists are powerhouses in their own rights and collaborating with Chipo will see the birth of what l can call, the best song of the year. Norton has already seen the best in her, its time for Zimbabwe to acknowledge the talent that this beautiful and vibrant singer possesses.

With her favourite artists being Selma Mtukudzi and Cynthia Mare, one can see how she looks up to her Norton counterparts. This also shows how she believes, in Norton and not many people are able to appreciate that local is _lekker_ and home is best. Its one thing to grow up in a place and another to believe in that place and the people around it, such is the uniqueness that possesses Talent, our very own Norton based talented young afro jazz musician.

On top of the world

In five years, she sees herself on top and being the talk of not just the town but the world. No doubt she is set to be in your cellphones, laptops, radios and televisions pretty soon because stopping her talent is not an option, she is talented by default. No amount of factory reset can stop her, she is the new gift in the afro jazz space.

Talent is also part of the 100 Sailors and the first sailor to be nominated in two awards for the year 2019 and win an award.

Talking about breaking records, she has done it not just for herself but for the 100 Sailors headed by vaChikepe: the poet ( Takudzwa Chikepe). Being a 100 Sailor has helped her in her growth and she talks about how easy it is to blend with people you share common interests in.

There is that level of understanding that is always there including drawing lots of inspiration from this group that have different artists but talk with one passion, turning the arts industry into more than entertainment.

She cherishes the love and level of understanding she gets from the 100 Sailors especially the Captain.

As her music is now bearing fruit, this was her word of advise to other fellow artists, youths and aspiring artists, “don’t give up your time will come keep pushing …”. Trust her, she knows what she is talking about, be patient enough, don’t stop if you do it’s your loss, surely it shall be like a dream when it finally comes.

In her parting words, she thanked everyone who has supported Chipo Muchegwa music. To find out more on her catch her on Facebook, Chipo Muchegwa or contact her on 0776180335.

