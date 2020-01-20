Business column: What Zimbabwe’s start-ups and SME’s need to stay afloat

By Vimbai Faith Mahlanze

Zimbabwe is facing many challenges today in business, but even among those challenges, there are opportunities. There is never a more difficult scenario than starting a business in an environment which is not conducive even for the large organizations. Imagine starting a business at a time when most corporates are downsizing and retrenching employees in a bid to find a solution to be sustainable?

It is a gloomy picture right? Even I don’t even want to think about it. Ask the one person that you see next to you, and they will probably tell you the same about our current business opportunities.

Guess what though? I actually think there can never be a better opportunity to do so. The smaller the business provided by the large corporates the more room there is for the survival of the SME’s. It actually is a chance to penetrate the market taking advantage of the scale of the company.

I know many people might not agree with me, however, I would like to give my point of view.

If one is starting up, there are less overheads involved than a running corporate. There are means and ways of reducing operational costs. I am going to look at a few of these today which can help in making the business viable and profitable in a time when everything looks bad;

Avoid high rentals

If your business does not involve daily walk in of clients, why not work from home? Create space to operate an office at your home and set it up to meet your needs. Or just use your laptop on your dining table and you are good to go. For those who require walk in clients such as retailers, avoid expensive operating places and try by all means to share office space with others to reduce the rental costs.

Reduce employees

If you are still small and hardly getting constant income monthly then avoid employing people whom you cannot pay. Do most of the work yourself. When there is need, get workers on contract who are only paid as per job and not on a monthly basis.

Avoid locking value in assets

Buy only the necessities needed in the business operations. Do not burden yourself by buying all the equipment ideal for the business at one goal. Doing that will mean you have locked up all your value in assets which may or may not be used profitably.

Operate from a lean and mean position, increasing your assets as per profits into the organization. That leaves you with an increased amount of working capital from your invested startup capital.

Ignorance costs

This costs is one that you will not get defined in any particular book per ser. It’s actually my own costs invention and YES it is a costs if not the biggest of them all. As SME’s and startups, it is your responsibility as the owner to research as much as possible on how best to get into the market, what the government obligations are in relation to your industry and so forth. What you do not know or cannot find, find someone to ask.

Just because you are small does not mean that you should not run your business legally, professionally or in the formal market. Have all your company documents in order and submit all tax returns so that you always have a tax clearance at least, even if it is a zero return!

Waiting for your company to start making money before you can be tax compliant will costs you in the long run.

The penalties for operating a business without submitting any returns will be exorbitant hence when you are ready to put your documents in order, the required penalty charges might pull you down. If you do not have the funds you may end up absconding from paying the taxes all together hence risk losing on big contracts which require one to provide tax clearance documents on tender.

As a result your organization remains small and dealing with other informal business which equally do not have documentation.

Essentially, I am saying, do not miss out on opportunities due to issues which as an entrepreneur you can avoid. Being small does not mean no potential, you are small today and big tomorrow. A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. ‘Rome was never built in a day’ be ready to take the next leap when opportunity arises.

In conclusion, by reducing your operating overheads, as an SME, you are able to reduce the price of your services or products thereby have a chance of market penetration due to the reduced prices. The problem we however have on this aspect is actually trying to price our products to match the existing corporate prices, that way, we will not be able to use the advantages of the less overhead costs we incur vis a vi large organisations to our full benefit.

So my fellow entrepreneurs, if life gives you lemons, make lemonade from them. Plato says “Reality is created by the mind, we can change our reality by changing our minds.” Wish you well in your entrepreneurial journey from a fellow entrepreneur.

Vimbai Faith Mahlanze is a financial literacy consultant, social entrepreneur. managing director of Made To Clean Pvt Ltd and YALI RLC South Africa Alumni. This article was published on www.madetoclean.co.zw

