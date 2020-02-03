Stop this arrogance. Without market confidence, Zim currency is going nowhere, fast

So long as there is no market confidence in our currency, the Zimbabwe Dollar will continue tumbling till the second coming, writes columnist Ngoni Chihombori

Zimbabwe finds herself at a crossroads yet again. What is the way forward for this country? Is there even a way to be talking about in the first place?

By now, I think most will agree with me that the rushed decision to reintroduce a Zimbabwe dollar was ill-conceived and misguided.

It is really difficult to comprehend the current sorry state of economic comatose in a country which once held so much hope two years ago, after the departure of Robert Mugabe, a controversial character upon whom many laid blame for the formerly bread basket of Africa’s economic woes.

The Mnangagwa-led administration suffers from a lack of confidence both locally and internationally.

On 21 January, 2020, Chief Justice Luke Malaba rubber stamped what could perhaps be the largest heist in modern day Africa through the landmark ruling which decreed a 1:1 parity translation of all USD denominated contracts and liabilities into the local currency.

Put simply, assuming I am owing my hypothetical very good friend Scarfios USD$1000, as of the 22nd of February 2019, I can legal settle that obligation by paying ZWL$1 000. This controversial Supreme Court judgement effectively hammered the final nails on the coffin of the ailing troubled country.

It goes without saying that the largest beneficiary in this grand heist is none other than the Government. Thanks to this very simple stroke of a pen and some abracadabra, suddenly the USD $9 billion government debt is now only worth USD $360 million. Over USD $8 billion of debt, (c.96%) just vanished overnight.

What Mthuli Ncube and George Guvamatanga will tell you

Mthuli Ncube and George Guvamatanga will tell you that things are going superb, and Government is consolidating fiscally and paying up its obligations. When a heist of such a magnitude occurs, there are victims who feel the full brunt of such an event.

As of today (30 Jan,2020), on the free markets, at the average exchange rate of the United States Dollar against the Zimbabwe Dollar of USD $1: ZWL $25, this $200 monthly pension payout to the least paid pensioner is equivalent to only but a paltry USD $8 per month.

In September 2019, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, reviewed upwards the prescribed asset threshold for pension funds from 10% to 20%. Effectively, this means that every pension fund manager is obligated to allocate 20% of their portfolio to assets which have a “prescribed asset” status.

However, currently, only Government treasury bills, other various forms of Government debt and extremely limited (insignificant) private debt arrangements have prescribed asset status, thus leaving fund managers with no option but to invest in Government issued instruments. As of the latest issuance of treasury bills, Government issued treasury bonds to pension fund and other fund managers at an average interest rate below 15% per annum, yet official annual inflation is hovering in the north of 500%, thus yielding an extremely negative real return.

Daylight robbery

This is daylight robbery of the highest order, whose effects are borne by the innocent working class of this country. Since its official introduction, the Zimbabwe Dollar has shed over 94% of its value against the United States Dollar on the official interbank forex market.

After the January 2020, most recent swing on the parallel currency markets, which saw the Zimbabwe Dollar tumbling a further c.20% against the United States Dollar, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe went on to issue official “threats” and cautionary statements to parallel currency market participants, and further blocked bank accounts of suspected currency “manipulators”, whatever that means.

What I believe Professor Mthuli and John Mangundya fail to get is that the stability and ultimately value of any currency is a direct function of the confidence that currency enjoys on the markets.

Unfortunately, the Zimbabwe Dollar does not induce much confidence on the currency markets.

For as long as the Government continues disregarding free market principles, constitutionalism and continues rather with the same command and control tactics of the past 2 decades, this country will be headed to a dead end with a very huge bottomless pit.

ZANU PF government has unfortunately squandered all the political goodwill

The Government needs to really invest in fostering confidence home first before trying to convince the global community. It is pretty unfortunate that we have a selfish leadership that prioritizes absolute retention of power, with all other issues being of lesser concern.

There is a complete breakdown of the social contract between the Government and the citizenry and the corporate world alike. The incumbent ZANU PF government has unfortunately squandered all the political goodwill it used to command, both locally and globally after the November 2017, Mugabe putsch.

Rather than responding arrogantly and forcefully to the plight and cries of the masses, the Government should seek and explore inclusive mechanisms that will foster unity and a sense of togetherness and cohesion locally before we can think about opening up Zimbabwe to global stakeholders.

Confidence! Confidence! Confidence! This is what ultimately determines the stability of any currency.

Fancy graphs

Rather than the Reserve Bank authorities and the learned Professor draw fancy graphs of what they believe should be the value of the Zimbabwean Dollar, based on whatever bookish theorems, obnoxious assumptions and voodoo analysis, someone better make this make known to them very loud and clear that, so long as there is no market confidence in that currency, the Zimbabwe Dollar will continue tumbling till the 2nd coming.

You can call it a bond note today, RTGS$ the following day, Zimbabwe Dollar the day after, you can change the names till infinity to no avail.

Its already bad enough signal when the same issuing government and guarantor starts refusing its own supposed currency and starts demanding taxes from local businesses in foreign currency, especially after criminalizing trading locally in foreign currency.

The wheels are falling off! Don’t be arrogant, be inclusive, be sincere and embracing of every Zimbabwean from all walks of life, let’s rebuild that broken relationship and trust between the state and the citizenry.

Ngoni Chihombori is an independent Harare based economist. He is reachable on the following email address: nchihombori08@alaalumni.org

