Those who commit crime, must take full responsibility for their actions, warns Ambassador Hamadziripi

Zimbabwe Digital News

The Government of Zimbabwe does not condone criminality of any form, in its own territory or abroad, and anyone who breaks the law, must face the full might of the law.

This was the clear message from the Embassy of Zimbabwe in South Africa this week as authorities in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg moved to calm tensions among communities ravaged by anti-immigrant protests.

In response to emailed questions, Ambassador David Hamadziripi told Zimbabwe Digital News that Consulate officials had verified the identity of three of the four people arrested for the murder of a South African undercover policeman in Diepsloot on January 15.

Authorities who were granted access to the four Zimbabwean newsmakers, have made gruesome findings of what actually happened in Diepsloot on that fateful day.

Gunman

While social media has been on overdrive over a certain Praymore Dube – it turns out that the man who pulled the trigger is actually Bongani Moyo – a 29-year-old suspect from Plumtree, Matebeleland.

After a brief shootout at the corner of Jabulani and Stability Streets, South African policeman Captain Oupa Matjie was shot dead – and the community revolted over undocumented foreigners who were accused of robbery and attempted murder.

SAPS tactical response units and public order troops were deployed to join Police Minister Bheki Cele and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on the ground – as the north of Johannesburg ground to a standstill – and relations between Zimbabweans, and their South African hosts broke down into open conflict.

Ambassador Hamadziripi said Consulate officials had been granted access to Dube (26) from Tsholotsho, Mongameli Mpofu (26) from Tsholotsho, and the newsmaker 29-year-old gunman Moyo.

“Yes we have now spoken to all three of them. We have established that Bongani Moyo, the third suspect, confessed to police, that he shot the police officer.”

“The three of them were supposed to apply for bail at Randburg Magistrates court, but they abandoned the application.

Court dates

“Mpofu and Dube are now scheduled to appear in court on May 3, and Moyo is going the court on May 4,” Ambassador Hamadziripi said.

He added, “Where the law has been broken, the individuals should take full responsibility of their actions in line with the host country’s legislation.”

The Consulate had not been able to establish the nationality of Mthuliseli Moyo (28) who was initially implicated in the murder of Captain Matjie.

He was released by police on January 17 after investigations found that he had no case to answer.

100 people arrested for being undocumented

Ambassador Hamadziripi disclosed that over 100 people had been arrested in the wake of the Diepsloot revolt, and the Consulate had been told that the detainees we locked up as undocumented foreigners.

He also confirmed that the South African police had raised the matter of the Diepsloot unrest with Zimbabwean Embassy, and that the community had erupted into protest, demanding that all undocumented foreigners be arrested and deported.

“The Embassy, through our Consulate in Johannesburg and Cape Town, is mandated to establish the nationalities of undocumented nationalities claiming to be Zimbabweans.”

Verification

“The important context is documentation. In the absence of documents, the Consulate carries out face to face interviews. The onus is on the individual to prove whether they are Zimbabwean or not.”

“If we are satisfied that the undocumented individual is a Zimbabwean, we consult with Government stakeholders in Harare whether we must issue requisite documentation,” Ambassador Hamadziripi said.

He said that the Consulate was providing consular assistance to all Zimbabweans who were incarcerated in South Africa, and that the assistance included prison visits, notification of arrests to next of kin, issuing of identity documents, the protection of the rights of Zimbabweans in custody, and that the judicial process was adhered to.

Anti-crime summit

While the Ambassador did not deal in depth with issues of Zimbabwean Diaspora policy, and integration, he said that the Zimbabwean Mission in South Africa fully respected the freedom of association provided for by the South African legislation.

He concluded that the Embassy was aware of a number of Zimbabwean pressure groups and activism that continued to evolve in line with different interests, and the Embassy had received an invitation to the Zimbabwe Community Anti-Crime Summit in Hillbrow.

The Embassy had been invited to the summit, and the Embassy had agreed to attend.

Comment on this report: Call/text/whatsapp: (+27) 834767918