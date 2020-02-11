Superstar Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies at 78 in South Africa

The Grammy Award-winning group provided back-up harmonies to Simon’s blockbuster 1986 Graceland album, introducing their African indigenous music to a global audience with the song “Homeless”.

Over their long career they also worked with musicians Stevie Wonder and Dolly Parton, among others.

The South African government in a tweet extended its condolences. The death was announced as the country prepared to mark 30 years since the release of Nelson Mandela from prison, which led to the end of the country’s brutal system of racial oppression known as apartheid.

Born in 1941 in the town of Ladysmith in the country’s KwaZulu-Natal region, Shabalala first found fame after he was spotted by the well-known group, the Durban Choir.

Shabalala founded the prolific group in the small town of Ladysmith along the east coast of South Africa in the 1960s, at the height of white minority apartheid rule.

According to the group’s website, the “Black” in their name was a reference to strong oxen and Shabalala’s early life on a farm, while the word “Mambazo” is the Zulu word for a chopping axe, a symbol of the group’s vocal power.

Shabalala retired from Ladysmith Black Mambazo in 2014 but made occasional appearances at its events. He had been hospitalized several times since 2017.

“The group (Ladysmith Black Mambazo) is on tour in the U.S., but they have been informed and are devastated because the group is family,” manager Xolani Majozi told reporters.

Majozi said the group would cut its trip short and return to South Africa.