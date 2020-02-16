Bedaquiline Chilli Pepper Eating Challenge – Turning up the heat on J&J on

By Angela Makamure



February is the month of love. This is the time where individuals celebrate and show love and affection to their loved ones by sending flowers, messages of love and presents, and especially on February 14.

For Doctors Without Borders (MSF) teams throughout the world, this months we are running a social media campaign titled ‘the Chilli Pepper Eating challenge’.

The challenge is aimed at putting pressure on pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson (J&J) to show some love and reduce the price of lifesaving tuberculosis (TB) drug Bedaquiline to not more than R15 per day for people who need it around the world.

Bedaquiline is one of the only three effective TB drugs to be developed in over 50 years.

The ‘Chilli Pepper Eating Challenge’ plays on J&J’s slogan #NoMoreTears (the tagline for the corporation’s signature baby shampoo product) since people continue to die or suffer irreversible damaging side effects because J&J have set the price of bedaquiline too high.

“Many of us grew up with the soothing slogan of J&J signature baby shampoo product: #NoMoreTears. It is a reminder of happy babies and bubbly bath times. Yet behind this cuddly image, J&J is perpetuating the suffering and loss of hundreds of thousands of people affected by tuberculosis”, says Candice Sehoma, the MSF Access Campaign Advocacy officer in South Africa.

“By setting the price of the lifesaving drug bedaquiline too high, J&J is, in effect, withholding the miracle of a cure from many people living with TB”.

Using the format of the Ice Bucket Challenge, the idea is to mobilise users to film short videos, explaining why they are doing this challenge and eat the chilli pepper (trying not to cry). Thereafter, they will have to nominate a friend to do the challenge next and upload it to social media, using the hashtag #NoMoreTears and tag the J&J twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.