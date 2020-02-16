National interest for Zimbabweans in the diaspora should be driven by following a ‘do-good’ mentality

This week Zimbabwe Digital News sat down with Zimbabwe Community in SA to discuss the way forward post ,last week’s Anti-crime Summit in Johannesburg.

This is what Zim Community in SA’s Bongani Mazwi Mkwananzi said

Zimbabwe Digital News: As Zim-Community in SA, you recently organised and hosted an anti-crime summit in Hillbrow. This was in direct response to anti-immigrant protests that followed the shooting of a policeman in Diepsloot in January. What was discussed at the anti-crime summit?

The anti-crime summit discussed the root cause of crime and the impact it has had in our society, and delegates then discussed possible solutions on how to reduce crime in our communities.

Who spoke at the summit?

The panel had Rev Ndiweni from the Brethren in Christ Church, the SACP Linda Jabane district Secretary Dineo Sithole who is also a NEHAWU steward, Moegsien Williams who is a trustee of the Africa Diaspora Forum and is former editor of The Star newspaper as well as ANC member in his own right, the Consul General of Zimbabwe to South Africa, Mrs M Chaurura, the Gauteng Provincial Commander of visible policing Lieutenant Colonel Tsekiso Mofokeng who represented Gauteng SAPS commissioner’s office, The ZimComSA chairman, Cde Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena and King Bulelani kaLobhengula Khumalo. From the floor ZCP, ZAPU, ZANU-PF and MRP representatives spoke. Church leaders, traditional leaders, cultural groups also gave their views. The Migrant Worker’s Union (MWASA)’s representative got the platform and a couple of individuals in their own capacities also gave their views.

What was agreed, or resolved from the summit?

The summit requested that the representatives of the various organisation present should go back and report on the discussions made at the summit. The summit resolved that in two weeks, a meeting of all stakeholders would be convened where the establishing of anti-crime community committees would be done. These committees should lead in the fight against crime. Everybody, including those who did not attend the summit has a role to play.

In general, what is Zim Community in SA doing to assist police and authorities in monitoring the situation of Zimbabweans who are involved in crime activities?

The summit noted that each community has its own set of problems and problematic members. The summit spoke about how crime cannot be attached to nationalities. We live together as various nationalities and tribes in our communities and criminals do not segregate us as belonging to this or that nationality when victimising us. This is why we will setup ant-crime community committees.

Police have recently released figures that show that the number of Zimbabweans engaging in crime activities is increasing. Is there any truth to that?

Unfortunately we these figures from the Police. We would like to see theses figures so that analyse since they will assist us in measuring the progress we would have made in our interventions.

There are concerns that some corrupt policemen and policewomen are working with police to conceal crime activities?

This is a perception that this is happening. Because Police officers are also human beings, some may be working with criminals, however we do not have the any evidence of these types of officers to place on the table. This is why we must work together as a community, because the community includes law enforcement agents and our goal is to defeat crime.

What can the Consulate and the Embassy of Zimbabwe do to assist SA authorities to fight against crime activities?

The Zimbabwe Embassy and Consulate are part of the community in South Africa. This is why in these community committees that are going to be established, they must play a role. Everyone of us in South Africa must play a role in the fight against crime. All of us must be vigilant and report crime and offer the law enforcement all cooperation. The Consul General did offer the police full cooperation and support for the ant-crime drive.

In general, if we talk about crime, this phenomena had many faces. What is your general definition of crime in as far as Zimbabweans living in SA are concerned?

Indeed crime has many faces. This is why its important that we must deal with the perception that a particular nationality is the one that is criminal and that undocumented migrants are the ones that are committing crimes. We need all of us to put our heads together. We must identify the cause of criminality and then move to the next step of how we eradicate crime and build crime free environments in our communities.

What is the way forward?

We are taking the fight against crime to other communities. As we have said, we will hold a meeting to set-up community committees that will integrate with available Community Policing Forums. Our next activity is the Diepsloot Anti-crime roadshow which we are busy organising and will be announcing a date on soon. We are already busy with various Churches and church leaders in organizing the Churches Against Crime Convention. We have started talking to the Somalian Community about a march and are already planning for an Africa Day event which will involve worker’s organisations. We do need the media as part of society, and especially the role that Zimbabwe Digital News is playing to help raise awareness and spread the message far and wide so that the entire community comes together to fight crime.

Mr Mabhena seemed to say that SA communities have a culture of making heroes out of criminals. The South African society – when it was fighting apartheid – people would come from townships, to go and destabilise rich white people as a way of fighting apartheid. Is SA still stuck in a mentality that glorifies theft as a way of solving other social problems?

In what the chairman said, he was merely giving a historical background to some of the origins of the glorification of criminals because of what was happening during the struggle against apartheid and the glorification was because the crimes were directed against the architects of an oppressive system. The chairman did explain that now criminals target the poor since the rich are capable of acquiring many forms of deterrents and protection from criminals. However even in his conclusion he explained that South Africa and South Africans do not condone crime and all sections of society are affected by crime and that is why he emphasised that we do not see ourselves as either Zimbabweans or South Africans which is a very dangerous way to view crime. We are living together as a community and as a community we must all play our role in fighting crime as it is our duty as a whole.

Bongani Mazwi Mkwananzi is spokesman for the Zimbabwe Community in SA. Contact him at 073 983 0241

Comment on this report: Call/text/whatsapp: (+27) 834767918