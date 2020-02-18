2020 Chan draw: 10-day training camp proposed as Cameroon open tournament vs Zimbabwe

By Goal.Com and The Herald

New Zimbabwe senior national football team coach Zdravko “Loga” Logarusic has proposed a 10-day training camp featuring local players ahead of the Chan tournament which takes place in Cameroon in the next two months.

The draw for the sixth edition of the tournament was conducted this week in Yaounde

Hosts Cameroon and Zimbabwe will open the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament after they were drawn in Group A.

The two sides will be joined in their pool by Burkina Faso and Mali for the tournament that runs from April 4 to 25.

Zimbabwe are going to the Chan finals for the fifth time. They have the most appearances at the finals of the tournament along with Uganda. But the Warriors best performance was a fourth place finish in South Africa in 2014.

The Zimbabweans only missed the previous edition held in Morocco after they were stunned by Namibia in a two-legged qualifier. The tie had ended in a 1-1 stalemate and had to be settled via a penalty shootout at the National Sports Stadium.

But after thrashing minnows Mauritius 7-1 and then overcoming a plucky Lesotho 3-1 during the 2020 Chan qualifiers, the Warriors can still fancy their quality and chances of success.

Loga will be hoping for a positive feedback from the clubs over his camping proposal as the local sides will be busy putting final touches to their preparations for the 2020 season expected to start next month. The PSL are are yet to release the fixtures and the dates.

Caf have since upped their preparations for the Chan tournament. Their inspection teams are in Cameroon where they have been looking at the facilities since last week.

The two committees visited sports infrastructures, hotels, training grounds and many others in Yaounde, Douala, Bafoussam, Buea and Limbe.

Cameroon have twice before reached the tournament’s quarter-finals but this time as hosts the pressure would be on them to finish as champions.

2014 semi-finalists Zimbabwe stand in their way and they will also have to worry about 2016 runners-up Mali as well as Burkina Faso who have never proceeded past the group stage in their two previous participations.

Defending champions Morocco will face Uganda, Rwanda and debutants Togo in Group C.

After failing to get past the group stages in their four previous appearances at Chan, Uganda will be keen to make history by navigating their way past this pool.

But their biggest threat would be Morocco whose fourth participation at the tournament would be spiced up by arriving in Cameroon carrying the reigning champions tag.

While Togo would making a maiden appearance, they pose a big threat in this group after they eliminated the last edition’s runners-up Nigeria on their way to Cameroon.

In Group B, the tournament’s most successful team DR Congo will face 2014 champions Libya, Niger and neighbours Congo.

With two champions medals, DR Congo are the biggest achievers of this competition.

In Group D, Zambia were drawn with Namibia, Tanzania and Guinea.

Comment on this report: Call/text/whatsapp: (+27) 834767918