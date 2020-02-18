Success is DIY Column 11 : Success is a harvest of regular habits

I am thinking here of success as ability to “become everything you are capable of becoming” as Abraham Maslow described, the ultimate end of human life as

Make a Habit of Following the rules of success

By Aubrey Mavhuli

Imagine a game of soccer with no goal posts, and no time limit and perhaps no rules even, could anyone play such a game and win? I hope you catch my drift. Success is a more serious game.

That’s why it’s got rules. Success is very neutral, doesn’t favour one person over another. It’s like the laws of nature they respect no man. Take for example gravity.

If you are a nonentity or royalty, gravity doesn’t really care. Gravity is neutral. So, whatever your background and whatever your status if you follow the rules and practice the habits of success you will get your share of success.

The world never runs out of success, there is truly enough success for everyone. No need to be envious of others and fight those getting a portion of it. Just do what others have done to succeed.

Just remember that success is for the ones who will follow the rules and pursue their goals without any excuses.

Habits are a seed: success is a harvest make a habit of doing more than is expected.

I have worked with people who would do the least possible and complain when they do not get recognised at work. There are people even who will take short cuts and wonder why they get no results.

I do not dispute though that there is unfairness in the world. There are some people who have a mindset that they are always victims. Quite often if they think that way, they are, victims not of circumstances but of their own thinking.

Prisoners of the mind

If you really want to court success “in whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might” as The Bible says. Successful people make a habit of pursuing excellence not necessarily for recognition or show but for their own internal satisfaction.

One way of pursuing excellence is to give more than is expected not just what’s required.

A success mindset goes all the way and then the extra mile. An average mindset does only what’s required and says “enough”.

When you don’t pursue excellence, you limit your success. I am thinking here of success as ability to “become everything you are capable of becoming” as Abraham Maslow described, the ultimate end of human life as.

Brian Tracy says that, “Your purpose should be to fulfil your potential as a human being and to accomplish every goal that you can possibly set for yourself. Your aim should be to get the very most out of yourself in every area of your life.” This is what I call real success.

Develop the Habits of Long Term Thinking or Perspective

Most people fail to reach their destiny in life because they lack long term perspective and long-term thinking. Good things take time to get. There is nothing instant that lasts forever or is valuable enough to spend time pursuing. Successful investors make money over time.

Great careers take time of study and experience. Success full people can endure short term pain for long term gains. Whatever important decisions you make have a long-term view and decide accordingly.

Develop the Habit of Reviewing Your Goals Regularly

For you to succeed you need goals so develop the habit of regular goal setting but more important is the ability to regularly review those goals and adjust and realign to suit the aim.

Some people set goals at the beginning of the year pack them in a drawer somewhere and only see them at the end of the day. Such goals cannot help you.

Develop the habit of pursuing till you reach.

One of the reasons why most people don’t succeed is because they give up before they reach. Successful people make the habit of pursuing till they reach. Success is full of opposition and challenges but the one who really needs to succeed will fight till their goal is reached.

Develop the habit of taking action immediately

Of all the habits listed here, this one according to me is the master habit of success. Ideas are cheap unless implemented. Plans are cheap unless acted upon. Talent counts for nothing.

Action is the great contributor towards success. Successful make a habit of taking cation regularly. Success is kind like a numbers game. The more you try the more you may fail, but the more you fail and learn from the mistakes the better your chances of success.

All success habits are learnable. The real secret of success is to realise that whatever success habit you don’t have you can learn it. Learn it and take action immediately.

