Superstar Burna Boy roped in as ZimThrive finalises plans for Zimbabwe 100 events in 30 days

Nigerian cross-over artist has been roped in as a star attraction to the ZimThrive Homecoming events in April

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government is finalising a memorandum of understanding with ZimThrive – the Homecoming initiative that is seeking to mark a momentous 40 years independence programme with 100 events in 30 days

Farai Madziwanyika, Southern African regional co-ordinator said in a statement this week that he was finalising a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Zimbabwean government.

He said government had given the green light and will ensure accessible travel within Zimbabwe for tourists and ‘diasporans’ – including discussing details on security, policing and facilitation.

“As ZimThrive we are not calling for the relocation of Zimbabweans, but rather for them to come home and be part of something bigger than them.

“Let’s look for investment opportunities and let’s help build our country, it’s economy and help modernise the current infrastructure. Let us change the negative perceptions because Zimbabwe has so much potential,” Madziwanyika said.

ZimThrive is running the theme Homecoming, and largely seeks to drive the African diaspora to visit Zimbabwe throughout April and beyond.

Organisers Mildred Mujanganja and Mike Tashaya said now was the time for Zimbabweans overseas to unite and help rebuild the country through positive engagement, investment and promotion through tourism.

“The homecoming initiative is part of highlighting the positive about Zimbabwe and showcasing it as a destination of choice for 2020 and beyond – encouraging an integrated reunion with family and friends, as well as for re-engagement and regeneration.

“ZimThrive has been formed as an opportunity to endorse Zimbabwean talent through music, art, film, theatre, fashion, business masterclasses, seminars and workshops.

“More so, to promote both local and international businesses, and to create future collaborations between various industries both locally and on a global level,” Mujanganja said.

Meanwhile, sponsorship opportunities are available and details of the packages can be found on the ZimThrive website.

Madziwanyika encouraged potential partners interested in sponsoring to come on board and be part of making the April homecoming campaign a success.

International stars and media personalities

The event is set to draw audiences from all over the world, including musicians such as former Noisettes frontwoman Shingai Shoniwa and Nigerian cross-over artist Burna Boy.

Named as one of the world’s 24 destinations to visit in 2020 by Bloomberg, Zimbabwe, has seen a positive rise for the tourism industry, with the sector recording growth of 6% from 2, 422 930 in 2017 to 2, 579 974 in 2018, grossing close to US$1, 4 billion.

Tourist arrivals are expected to reach 2,940,000.00 by the end of 2020.

Noteworthy events taking place

ZimThrive will host a reception that will announce the lineup of events and activities that will be taking place in the country. An awards ceremony is planned for the Elephant Hills resort in Victoria Falls on 10 April 2020.

Other events scheduled to take place in April include the International CEO Eatout which is promoting women empowerment, the Zimbabwe Unplugged, Enjoymoregolf festival and Kitesforpeace family fun day.

Travel and tour packages are now live and include exclusive stays at renowned hotels and lodges in Nyanga, Victoria Falls, and Kariba. Some packages also come with guided tours for those wanting to explore some of the country’s popular tourist sites.

ZimThrive has attracted various partners and stakeholders, including the Rainbow Tourism Group and Tann Law in the UK. Other partners include, Loma Media, Nehanda Radio, Capitalk, Star FM, 3mob, Nyaminyami, Power FM, Senditoo, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, Catou and Hazel Herrington.

For all calendar events visit https://zimthrive.com/events-calendar /

