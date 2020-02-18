The Eyes of Darkness: The book that was is ominously close to deadly reality

Staff Reporter

An excerpt of the Novel The Eyes of Darkness, a 1981 thriller by bestselling suspense author Dean Koontz is revolving around the social media which tells of a Chinese military lab that creates a virus as part of its biological weapons programme.

In chapter 39 of his book, Koontz writes that the lab is located in Wuhan, which lends the virus its name, Wuhan-400.

Since yesterday, the book has been making its presence felt on the internet. The reason for this sudden limelight: With the ongoing fatal coronavirus outbreak, that originated in China, the content of this book hits a tune little too close. What is eerie about this whole scenario is the way Dean speaks about a virus called the Wuhan 400. Here are lines from the book, which have made this book an instant sensation. Dean writes: To understand that,”Dombey said, “you have to go back twenty months. It was around then that a Chinese scientist named Li Chen defected to the United States, carrying a diskette record of China’s most important and dangerous new biological weapon in a decade. They call the stuff “Wuhan-400” because it was developed at their RDNA labs outside of the city Wuhan and it was the Four-hundredth visible strain of man-made microorganism….. Somewhere in the chapter it also mentions that only human can carry this virus and that the moment a person dies the virus dies within a few minutes Here two facts are clear: 1) Wuhan has always been the epicenter of virus testing in its virology center: and 2) China has always been tangled in the controversies of developing biological weapons Twitter has been flooded with people calling this book a little too close to reality. However, it must be remembered that coincidences are a part and parcel of life. The coronavirus now named COVID-19 has created havoc. With more than 1500 people dead in China alone, the fatality rate does not seem to be stopping soon. The latest on this front is recovered patients donating blood for their plasma to be used as a treatment in the most severe cases. The Chinese are currently trying every permeation and combination possible. Some of the hospitals in Wuhan tried 100-year-old Chinese medicines along with the western treatments. Some people responded positively to this too. In the meanwhile, the world is rallying together to fight this menace. The World Health Organization has recently sent a 12 member team of experts to China to help the Chinese researchers and scientists to understand the virus and collectively take action. Operating from ground zero will help the teams to respond to global needs better.

Indian Congress leader Manish Tewari has also tweeted excerpts from a book that went viral on the Internet that the coronavirus involved in the outbreak in China’s Wuhan appears to be man-made.

Its all a biological weapon

“Is Coranavirus a biological Weapon developed by the Chinese called Wuhan -400? This book was published in 1981. Do read the excerpt,” Congress leader Manish Tewari tweeted.

Tewari highlighted a paragraph that read: “They call the stuff ‘Wuhan-400’ because it was developed at their RDNA labs outside of the city of Wuhan, and it was the four hundredth viable strain of man-made micro-organisms created at that centre.”

As the post went viral, Twitterati flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, “Haha Infinite monkey theorem. Pick any event and chances are that some book written at some would have a similar plot . Conspiracy theory has no end.”

Another wrote, “Sensational … No doubt China had replaced Russia and USSR as rogue country in Hollywood films and later James Bond movies.”

A post read, “Intriguing for sure, hope the truth comes out.”

A user remarked, “Okay if it is then it surely backfired on them!”

By the end of Sunday, a total of 1,770 people had died of the disease and 70,548 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in China.

