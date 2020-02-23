Transformational speaker Advocate Arthur Marara books a date at Johannesburg ThinkTank Convention

Gladton Consulting and Inspired365 presents The ThinkTank Convention 2020, a Life Changing Seminar.

Live in Johannesburg, Transformational Speaker, Advocate Arthur Marara

By Ngoni Moyana

The ThinkTank Convention 2020 is an event with the main motive is to drive economic or a mindset of freedom in people of all walks of life to realise their full potential and to use our God given talents and brains to think beyond the obvious and drive towards a new brand Africa that has our home-grown solutions.

Objective of the Seminar

Creating an atmosphere for generational wealth.

About the theme – we have realised that generally our works or businesses are centred or evolves around the personal skills that we possess and usually these skills are the ones which we employ to generate our income for the support of self and family.

The moment we pass on, or get disabled to such an extent that you fail to perform your usual routines or even getting aged, such that one no longer has the energy to perform that skill, then everything stops working including your business. And with the ecosystem at home, that you were supporting, everyone in your line of support will definitely feel the pinch.

It is against this backdrop that we have seen it fit to have a convention that will stimulate a radical change of how the things were run previously.

We want to rewrite the history by reversing and removing the dependency syndrome on 1 income to having multiple streams of income; moving from self-employed to be an entrepreneur; to have businesses that are self-sustaining, such that generations after you will continue to run with your initiatives and find ways of improving and developing it and maintain the heritage, even if they have other endeavours in life, but the initiatives or business that you will have started or pioneered will continue to exist and be able to sustain the next generations going further.

ThinkTank Convention

The main aim of The Think Tank Convention is to create entrepreneurs and not self-employed individuals. Entrepreneurs that have an unlimited vision of seeing the future and bringing home-grown solutions.

The Think Tank Convention will inspire you:

To differentiate Self-Employment from Entrepreneurship

To rethink, see your life, work or business with new eyes, by creating an environment and thought-provoking content that leads you to dwell in possibility and see things from new angles of vision.

To have the “I Can Do It” mentality.

To remember your goals and not be distracted by other events affecting your operations either as a company or individual. The event seeks to connect you back to your purpose and main objective as a person or company.

Embrace Change

To embrace changes in technology, world economics and environment. The convention will help you to move with the signs of the times, keeping you abreast with the technological changes and economic trends which affect you directly or indirectly, either as individuals or corporates.

To reaffirm your faith in hard work – the event seeks to achieve this by using real life anecdotes combined with working wisdom telling the audience that life is a mixture of hard work, smart work, miracles and luck, but never any one of these alone and also assuring you that something good will happen to you and your works.

To think of solutions and new ideas that will have a positive impact on personal, business and community development.

Why attend:

Know the requirements of registering companies and documentation needed in tendering and compliance

To understand how to start your own business, sustain it and overcome start-up failures

To have great interactions with the successful Entrepreneurs

Facilitate the Knowledge Exchange

Discuss the latest trends in the Business Management

Women Entrepreneurship

Meet the Heavyweights of different business

Collaborations between the industries and academics

To the Corporate:

This seminar will provide a bigger platform for:

Networking with clients and other businesses

Marketing – face to face, as you engage with the clients

Promotion of corporates brand through partnering with us.

Improving competitive positioning

The slick Pastor

Comedian cum-business man, Mr Nigel Maritinyu – fondly known as ‘Nigel Tha Slick Pastor’ by his legions of followers, will be the master of ceremonies on such a day where the event seeks to inspire, encourage and uplift the audience with practical ways of improving in all areas of life

About Arthur Marara

Arthur Marara is a corporate law attorney, keynote speaker, corporate and personal branding speaker commanding the stage with his delightful humour, raw energy, and wealth of life experiences.

He is a financial wellness expert and is passionate about addressing the issues of wellness, strategy and personal development. Arthur is the author of the “Personal Development Toolkit” among other inspirational books.

Arthur is also the Founder and Chairperson of The Greatness Clinic Trust, a non-profit making organisation whose purpose is to mentor and inspire people throughout the country. Having been orphaned at an age of 13, Arthur rose to become a lawyer, and inspired his whole family. Now, Arthur has made it his business to raise other people.

Arthur’s signature statement – “I want to inspire people, I want someone to look at me and say, “Because of you, I didn’t give up.”

Follow Arthur Marara on social media or join his WhatsApp groups on +263718867255.

