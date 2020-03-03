Zimbabwe’s Berita hits a high note with album of love

By Lungile Matsuma

GUGULETHU Khumalo, 28, affectionately known as Berita, says her latest album is about rolling into love.

She said she made this album with the concept of rolling in love, and has always written love songs because those are her most loved songs.

“Like with the first track, Ndikhawulele, is where I unpack the listener into what I would call the house of love,” Berita said.

The Thandolwethu singer said the song speaks about meeting your first love and asking for that love to be reciprocated.

Her fourth album was released through her independent record company Assali Music on Friday.

Berita gave her fans a preview of the new album Songs in The Key of Love on the eve of its official release at World of Yamaha in Sandton.

The multi-award-winning singer said the listening session was a special evening for her. “I got to share the music with my fans, radio people and my friends before it was released to the world. It was special,” she said.

Collaborations

The Zimbabwean-born songwriter who studied in the Eastern Cape, has a number of collaborations on her new album which include Amanda Black, Bekezela, MiCasa’s Mo-T and Bongani Sax.

The musician said when she collaborated with artists, it was important for the songs to make sense and be natural. “I knew I was going to have collaborations and that the song, Siyathandana, would sound much better if it had Amanda Black,” she said.

Although Berita said it was difficult to pick a favourite, she has a soft spot for Jikizinto because it is an unexpected song for her.

“The concept of how we wrote it and the beat, it is something I have never done before,” she said.

The guitarist said since the release of the album she has been thrilled by the response of the fans. “My fans love the album, and I would like for the rest of South Africa to listen and love the album.

“We are also rolling out a tour for the album, which will soon be announced on social media,” Berita added.

Her album is available on all digital platforms. @Lungile_TM. This article was published by The Star Newspaper

