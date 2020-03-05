Draze Maraire to drop high-breed African American Album in collaboration with Owuor Arunga

Zimbabwe Digital News

News on the entertainment front at Zimbabwe Digital News is that Draze has released a new song and video Building Black Wealth for his forthcoming album “African American”

Really? Yaay…clap,clap, round of applause…

But wait. Who is Draze? There we got you!

Draze aka Dumisani Maraire Jr. is the latest member of the premier musical family of Zimbabwe to emerge as a high-profile US artist.

Maraire Jr. told Zimbabwe Digital News from his California base this week that he was honoured to have been born to the legends of Dumisani Maraire and Lora (Sukutai) Chiorah-Dye, and to be the younger brother of the irrepressible Chiwoniso Maraire.

As news of his song release took social media this week, Draze remains calms around the expected impact, only saying that Zimbabweans should recognize the new sound that he has created – the sound he calls Ancestral Art.

This is high-breed Zimbabwean sound combining Mbira ensemble, Hip-Hop, Trumpet and rich media graphics. Some of it shot right in the middle of afternoon Los Angeles traffic.

In dedicating his upcoming album to his Mother and Father, Draze said he had to compliment his lyrics by incorporating mbira and a full ensemble of marimba.

“I have lived in both the hood and in the village. My hope with this album is to build a bridge between these worlds. Building Black Wealth is the first step in making that happen.” Draze

With more than 100 production littered throughout the world of electronic media, Draze remains a humble artist, and not many will know that he has opened up for luminaries like JaNet Jackson, Miles Davis, Jimmy Buffet, Snoop Dogg, Macklemore, Wale, Floetry and host of others.

He is a journeyman mc and tours under his belt in South Korea, Japan, Guam, Hawaii, Europe and throughout the US. He was nominated for the best hip-hop urban track by MCPF Production Music Awards and Zim Hip Hop Awards, Zimbabwe.

“I moved from Seattle to California a few years ago and started songwriting to pay the bills and support my family. I see so many dope artists struggling to make a living and I didn’t want to be one of those. I’m honored to be part of the center of the Los Angeles music industry.” Draze

The Maraire Family are key figures in the Zimbabwean music diaspora. Like Chiwoniso, Draze is being celebrated for the way in which he modernizes the mbira and marimba while infusing new spirit in contemporary music performance.

Video seen by Zimbabwe Digital News suggests that he is grounded in traditional Zimbabwean music, but the connecting touch is molded by hip-hop culture and street life and became recognized as one of the top artists in the region.

Draze’s Song Placement:

The Masked Singer (FOX)

The Last OG (Netflix)

Ballers (HBO)

Empire (FOX)

Love & Hip Hop (VH1)

Speedo Commercial

ESPN SportsCenter

Sony Playstation

NFL Network

All American (Netflix)

Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Absentia (Amazon)

NBA TV

UEFA Champions League

The Rap Game (Lifetime)

NFL Total Access

Black Ink (VH1)

