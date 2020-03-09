Bloodbath on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange as world markets plunge

Standard Bank, FirstRand and Sanlam were among financial stocks that lost more than 5% of their value shortly after the JSE opened although they started recovering during the day.

Shoprite declined by more than 7%, as did Aspen.

“It’s a combination of the real economic impact expected and sentiment turning very negative. Investors are grappling with the expected impact of the coronavirus on different companies,” said Protea Capital Management CEO, Jean Pierre Verster.

Verster said while Sasol’s decline was obviously because of the oil price, Aspen could be impacted by supply chain issues as the company struggles with the availability of active pharmaceutical ingredients in India, as well as idle production lines in China.