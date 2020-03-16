We will never close Beitbridge border, says SA Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi

PRETORIA – The closing down of the majority land ports of entry into South Africa as part of a state of national disaster in the wake of the coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic does not affect the busiest land border in Africa, the Beitbridge border post which operates around the clock, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said on Monday.

“We will close three border posts with Mozambique, which means only one will remain operating because we had four. We will close five border posts with Namibia, and only two will remain operating because we had seven.

“We have only one border post with Zimbabwe, that’s Beitbridge, and we will never close that one of course,” Motsoaledi said addressing journalists in Pretoria.

There have been no confirmed coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe.

South Africa has 72 ports of entry, and 53 of them are land ports of entry.

Eleven are airports and eight are sea ports. Of the 53 ports of entry, the South African government has closed down 35 as part of the national disaster declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night.

“All these 35 (ports of entry) have never had commercial activity anyway. It was only movement of people, pedestrians and cars. The second criteria we used to select these 35 is that they never had department of health port authorities, meaning they don’t have capacity to check anybody for health – things like temperature and all that. They only have police and home affairs officials,” said Motsoaledi.

Intelligence Minister, Ayanda Dlodlo, said a meeting had been held earlier on Monday, exploring ways to beef up South Africa’s border intelligence unit.

“The President [Cyril Ramaphosa] announced the National Command Council which will of course have a command centre. We have put in place a process of ensuring that our national communication centre starts with the process of identifying systems that we put in place in the form of secure communications to assist the National Command Council,” said Dlodlo.