‘SA could have 1500 coronavirus cases in a few days’: Ramaphosa warns of invincible enemy

By IOL

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night warned that South Africa could have more than 1 500 confirmed coronavirus cases within the next few days.

The president, who was dressed in full SANDF gear, was speaking to the nation while giving final orders to the troops who will be deployed to the streets from Thursday midnight.

Ramaphosa said government was keeping the majority of the population indoors and it was the task of the SAPS and the SANDF to help curb the rising Covid-19 infection rate.

“We are placing confidence and trust in all of you. In a few days, we could be at over 1 500. Our task is to minimise the infection rate,” he told the soldiers.

“Our task is to give life back to the people of South Africa, to make sure we save lives, to make sure the people of South Africa are safe and to make sure the country is in a state we can bounce back and come back to life. You are going to make that possible,” Ramaphosa said.

Following the president’s address, the soldiers were heard singing from their Soweto SANDF base where Ramaphosa was addressing them from.

At midnight, they, along with the SAPS, will govern the streets.

“I am dressed in your uniform as your Commander-In-Chief to signify my total support as you begin this most important mission in the history of our country.

“It is unprecedented in our history to have a 21-day lockdown. Go out and wage the war against an invincible enemy, the coronavirus,” said Ramaphosa.