Kenny Rogers’ ex-wife never felt uncomfortable with Dolly Parton

By Fox News

Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton were long-time collaborators and friends for decades, but the two country music stars reportedly never dated.

Still, that has not stopped rumours from swirling over the years. But if there is one person who did not bat an eye at the gossip, it was Rogers’ ex-wife, Marianne Gordon.

“I never felt uncomfortable at all,” the actress recently said. “But, it’s funny that you say that. … Kenny said, ‘I like her as a friend and we have a great thing on stage. We’d lose it. There is sexual tension and teasing each other and it would screw it up.’”

However, the 74-year-old told Fox News that she believed Parton (74) and Rogers’ friendship might have been tested.

“Dolly might have (made a move though),” she explained. “It’s entered my mind because he always said she thought like a man. I don’t mean it badly. Dolly is a fun girl.”

Still, Gordon insisted she always trusted Rogers. She met Rogers in 1974 and they married in 1977. In 1981, they welcomed their son, Christopher Cody Rogers. The couple parted ways in 1993.

Rogers went on to marry Wanda Miller in 1997. They remained together until his death on March 20 at 81.

So many wonderful years with him

“One of the things that affect a relationship when you’re working with someone is your upbringing and your background,” Rogers in an episode of Dolly said.

“She’s a very special person who has a very special place in my life.”

When Rogers passed way, Parton made sure to pay tribute to her beloved friend on social media: “You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone. I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend… So you be safe with God and just know that I will always love you.”

Gordon previously told Closer Weekly she still cherishes her memories with Rogers.

“It’s very upsetting when I start talking about him,” Gordon told the magazine while fighting back tears.

“For 17 of 21 years, every day, he was so sweet,” she shared. “I always felt his total focus was on me. If anyone wanted anything from him, he was looking me in the eye and said, ‘Whatever she wants to do.’”

“I think that when he turned 50, I didn’t have his full attention anymore, but it looked like he still wanted me here,” she continued. “His life is such an open book and after two years he felt this craving, this longing.

He said he felt like he was having a midlife crisis. He felt like his career was fading.”

Gordon said Rogers used to worry about his career in country music coming to an end.

“Kenny used to say he had dreams he would go to perform and there wouldn’t be anyone in the audience,” said Gordon. “That was a nightmare to him. That was a repeated dream for him.”

Despite his insecurities, the Hee Haw star insisted Rogers “was a pleasure to live with.”

“He was always in a good mood and had a wonderful sense of humour about things,” she said. “And he really didn’t change with fame.”