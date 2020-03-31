Success DIY 17: Sometimes adversity is what you need – in order to become successful

By Aubrey Mavhuli

We all have met with change with and without expectation. Change can be both a terrible and a splendid thing depending on your spectacles or the window you use. Heraclitus said, “the only constant in life is change.” If you live long enough you will always experience change.

If you work long enough in any organisation, you can expect change one day or the other. If you are in a relationship long enough expect change. Some people hate change. They consider it horrible, but is it? Success requires us to prepare for change. If there can be any assurance in this life, its that change will visit all of us.

The current pandemic has hit nations hard changing our lives either temporarily or for good. The truth is this is so unprecedent. We have never been here before.

This is all new. Nations have introduced lock down to flatten the curve of the virus spread. While many are mourning at business opportunity lost, weddings cancelled, church services migrating online the change is a definite life changer.

It is folly for human beings to live a life unsuspecting change. Success requires us to anticipate change. The problem with this mindset is that complacency is an ice place to stay.

We also struggle preparing for change because we don’t know when change is coming, and we don’t know what change is coming.

Six steps to preparing for personal change

Be aware for the need for change

You can’t change anything unless you are aware of the need for change. Many situations may bring this awareness. It might be an unhappy partner, unpleasant results, unreached goals or some frustrations you are experiencing. If you aren’t happy with your results change something. Change your effort, change your strategy, tactics or even habits.

Desire the change

Once you are aware of the need for change sell yourself on the need for change that is desire it. If there is a need, an awareness but no desire there will be no change. Human beings are the same from time immemorial we do what we want not what we necessarily need. This is the primary lesson in sales; that people buy what they want not necessarily what they need.

Know what change you require

If you don’t understand the change you require how will you measure the success of your change. Specificity helps, be specific about the change and the outcome the change will bring forth for you.

Find ability to change

Many people desire to change but got no clue where to find the ability to change. You may need external help to help you change. Find it if it’s what you need. A coach, training or accountability buddy may be of help as well. If you are committed to the change and there is positive in the change do all you can to obtain that change. Set a plan that’s practical for change. Give yourself incentives for going through the change. Reward often works to move people towards change.

Reinforce and resale yourself to the need for change

The most important person you must convince when it comes to change is you. If you are sold on the change, you will make a way to make that change. Quite often we lose zeal for the change we need, but a deadline for the change often helps us reinforce the need for the change.

Make the change

Action is the only answer here all else is commentary. If you don’t take the action the change will never come. If you prepare for change but hesitate on action you lose. Success is about preparing for change as change is always coming. When change comes knocking will it find you prepared!

“Sometimes adversity is what you need to face in order to become successful.” – Zig Ziglar

