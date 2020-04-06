Western animal rights activists’ call for total ban in wildlife trade condemned

By ZBC Reporter

Western animal rights activists have been criticized for trying to use the Corona Virus pandemic to push for a global ban on wildlife trade.

The new push comes at a time Southern Africa’s wildlife economy is under serious threat due to covid-19 induced suspension of hunting as well as the closure of National Parks.

At a time Southern Africa’s hunting sector is feeling the impact of covid-19 and as the region struggles to generate extra revenue to support wildlife conservation works, some animal rights activists are pushing for the total ban of wildlife trade.

The activist groups who include UK-based Born Free Foundation have suggested that in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the world should close wildlife markets.

Safari Operators Association of Zimbabwe Chairperson Emmanuel Fundira and Johannesburg based environment journalist Emmanual Koro condemned the proposals by the activists saying the move is aimed at crippling Southern Africa’s wildlife economy.

‘It is these NGOs who also want to create an impression that they want to save conservation and yet on the other hand the decision that they take to propose ban on wildlife in meant to cripple wildlife conservation in Southern Africa,’ Emmanuel Fundira – Safari Operators Association of Zimbabwe (SOAZ) – Chairperson .

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority Zimparks Public Relations Manager Mr Tinashe Farawo says the covid-19 lockdown has meant subdued revenue inflows for wildlife conservation.

‘We have been severely affected by the pandemic, as the travel restrictions and closure of national parks as well as hunting season suspension has meant constrained revenue. Without adequate revenue it is always a challenge to support operations and wildlife conversation efforts,’ says Tinasher Farawo Zimparks Public Relations Manager.

According to Zimparks while all national parks have been closed to the public as part of covid-19 containment measures, anti-poaching teams are still carrying out their duties of protecting the country’s wildlife from poachers.

As many regional governments deploy more financial resources to contain the spread of Corona Virus there are fears that wildlife conservation will be neglected.

The situation has revived the long-held argument that the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Fauna and Flora (CITES) should lift the ban on ivory trade to allow governments to support wildlife conservation initiatives.

