Consider yourself infected already, dear readers. And you don’t have a vaccine

Week Four: By now you are all sick of me here on Zim Digital News dear readers. And you still don’t have a vaccine

By Merkury Rising

Hello Everyone. This is my fourth week of infecting you with a virus, and I’m loving it. I am close to getting to a millions infections world wide, you cannot run away from me and even if you lock yourselves in your houses – one way or another you will catch up with me.

Infact to make this simple – consider yourself infected already and now living with Covid-19. That is how we can cut a long story short.

You will be sick of me, whether you really want to, or not.

Two weeks ago you met this guy called Femigee, the blockbuster artist. Sometimes he is ahead of the news, and sometimes he is behind the news.

What I didn’t tell you is that before the Corona Virus appeared, Femigee was a great artist who was performing to great acclaim among his followers and peers.

While you thought that the show was cancelled – infact the poster said so – Femigee was actually performing to his followers at Zagoze. That’s how behind he is…

Yes, you didn’t know and I’m only telling you now. That’s because Femigee represents the stubbon among us. He knew that the president of South Africa was going to announce a 21-day lockout.

And Femigee still performed to a sellout crowd.

That’s the craze of this disease. People think that you can simply wish me away because of simple arrogance and ignorance.

Social distancing means nothing to many. Neither does washing your hands clean. Many people have come to watch Femigee, and many of those do not even know whether there is a vaccine or not.

All these infected fans come to have fun, and all they are doing is more infecting each other.

ATCHOOOOOO!!

