Luthando Migrants and Refugee Centre gives voice to migrants during lockdown

By Tulani Ngwenya

Reports show that voices and interests of migrants in many countries have been systematically muted as the world grapples with the deadly effects of Covid-19.

This has made it difficult for migrants and refugees living in South Africa, and other countries on the continent and across the globe to respond to the threat of the flu virus.

While the effects of Covid-19 continue receiving immense media attention – migrants’ stories are rarely appearing in news feeds. Lack of strictness and care, in both thought and action pose serious threats to the lives of foreign nationals living in South Africa during and beyond the lockdowns.

Luthando Migrants and Refugee Centre (LMRC) has been activated as a non-governmental organisation for the purpose of migrant and refugees’ welfare in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

“Our aim is to share lived experiences, and to establish a portal that monitors need and delivery services for groceries to assist vulnerable members of the migrant community during the lockdown period. It is a calling that will be with us for some time, and we hope to make a difference among the vulnerable communities,” said Dr Tinashe Mutero, leader of LMRC.

He added: “There are so many people in need, but the data to track the people is not easily available to everyone. Much of our work is in information technology. But we are also hands-on in the actual sourcing of food parcels.”

“The data platforms that we are using are imaginative in co-ordination of the current crisis. We are using dashboards to predict the future through sharing of critical narratives of the lockdown and the migrant/refugee life.”

“The network will in turn ensure that the delivery of both health and education content in accessible languages via digital platforms that are centrally monitored by health experts and educators respectively,” Dr Mutero said.

The centre is embarking on an exercise to create sustainable livelihoods for foreign nationals living in South Africa.

Through its global social platforms, the centre is exercising and activating migrants and refugees’ voices for them to enjoy democratic rights by holding duty bearers and authorities accountable.

Voices of Migrants

Many times in global crises, the migrant communities barely get the media attention that they deserve and issues of welfare of marginalised societies do not make headlines.

The centre also seeks to alleviate poverty as part of strengthening migrants’ social capital. Luthando Migrants and Refugee Centre has developed and designed initiatives through skills development and education aimed at these migtant communities.

As COVID-19 continues disrupting the known globalised world, migrant and refugee communities are witnessing the rise of fascism in their host countries.

Governments are now regimenting their societies in which ethnicity and nationality plays a large role. Foreign nationals in different host nations – specifically in South Africa are facing dare situations as lockdown is effect and boarders are closed.

LMRC is intervening to offer aid and assistance to foreign nationals, and organisers say that the organisation is built on: “…a rethought and re-equipped newer approach to fight for migrant and refugee social and cultural rights.”

The centre’s online migrant networks in digital news are mainly composed of foreign nationals across the globe – many influencing the magnitude and direction of future disaster management, planning and response for these poor communities.

The Covid-19 pandemic has necessitated a lockdown for at least six weeks the case of South Africa – in the process disrupting life as we know it and how we imagined our futures would be.

This global pandemic has necessitated a radical shift in the way businesses, government and educational institutions worldwide conduct their activities.

In South Africa, Covid-19 has also exposed inequalities and poverty that confront African societies.

The situation is particularly dire for foreign nationals – most of whom are low income earners, employed as car guards, shop floor assistants, restaurant staff and informal sector traders.

For more information about Luthando Migrants and Refugee Centre, please call office on +27 78 587 7933 or +27 64 355 7990

