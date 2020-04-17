Covid-19 Diaries: How to answer the distress call for the Zim-SA diaspora

It is when you lockdown people that their true character comes out. This week Zimbabwe Digital News caught up with Zim Community in SA spokesman Bongani Mazwi Mkwananzi in light of the call by the Zimbabwe Embassy in SA to register thousands of Zimbabweans who are in distress in South Africa.

This is what Mkwananzi said

Zim Digital News: Has the lock-down worked, given that the infections and deaths are increasing?

Mkwananzi: The lock-down has probably reduced the rate of transmission significantly. If we are to compare countries like the USA without a lock-down vs countries which put in place a lock-down, one can say the lock-down probably reduced the affected. However, this will become clearer as the government’s testing program starts to bring out results. In terms of individual countries, South Africa has got the highest number of cases and deaths on the continent, and could have probably had more since it is a favoured destination for travel and trade.

Zim Digital News: We are three weeks into the lockdown, things are difficult for everyone – but the discussion now is – at the end of April – should President Ramaphosa lift the lockdown and unlock to business as usual?

Mkwananzi: The government of South Africa put in new directive amendments on the 16th and announced the phased approach to the lock-down. President Ramaphosa is likely going to slowly unlock but with obvious caution. It would be pointless to make a sweeping lift of all lock-down measures and then suddenly have a high spike in the rate of the spread of the disease.

Zim Digital News: The intention of the lockdown in the first place was to flatten the curve. The curve it appears has not been flattened. What should be done?

Mkwananzi: I am unsure that the curve has not flattened. While cases have increased, they could have been much higher if we are to learn from the delayed lock-down in Italy for instance. USA without a lockdown seems to be having a runaway rate of infection While it is hard to tell what could have happened, when compared with the catastrophe in Italy and Spain as well as the USA where lock-down was delayed or was not done really, l think the lock-down has played a role in the current rate which is way less than other affected countries with high mortality like Italy and the USA.

Zim Digital News: What is the role of the Zim Community in SA in this exercise?

Mkwananzi: We were part of the groups – if not the group that approached the Ambassador Hamadziripi about repatriations after sending out a question on how our organisation could assist the Zimbabwean Community as the lock-down was being extended. The Ambassador responded very positively and we soon saw the Embassy’s circulars advising those wishing to repatriate to come forward. We have since also circulated the link to fill out details for this program. We received the link from the Consulate via a very reliable source and thus our confidence in the program.

Zim Digital News: How will Zim Community in SA monitor the situation with labour and job losses – as well as procedural issues in terms of applications for UIF (unemployment benefits) and whether there will be need for mass migration if the situation gets to that necessity

Mkwananzi: We have engaged our community and sadly up to 97.6% of the respondents will not benefit from UIF. Minister Thulas Nxesi has directed employers to apply on behalf of employees as per the call by CEPPWAWU which we gave solidarity for and has been welcomed by COSATU. We hope that employers will meet their end and take this responsibility. As for mass migration l cannot comment.

Zim Digital News: There are calls for special arrangements for those in distress, the refugees, the elderly, the vulnerable and those in need of food parcels and other emergency relief. Your comment

Mkwananzi: We have circulated a link which takes the people to a database where we are collecting the names of those who find themselves in dire need of aid and food. The Ambassador managed to speak to the UNHCR which requested names that it would use to pass on aid. However, its important to note that while the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa is compiling these names and will pass them to the Embassy towards the hoped for UNHCR assistance, both the Embassy and us cannot guarantee the UNHCR will assist everyone on the list. They will aid per their discretion and ability and will make their own interviews on the aid. We are not even aware what type of aid they envisage to give. Many are passing on the information that claims we have food parcels to give, which is not true currently. However we have sent out a flyer asking for aid from multiple quarters and we are hopeful some will give to our community and we will be able to assist then.

Zim Digital News: Please define the words *distress, *refugees, *repatriation and *food parcel

Mkwananzi: Hahaha! Wouldn’t a dictionary do better justice? At this time of the COVID-19 crisis we find that many workers are struggling to put food on their tables. This you can call distress. That is why some feel it is better to be taken back home and thus the calls to be repatriated.

Zim Digital News: There were questions as to why the Embassy is asking about the salary details and financial status of Zimbabwean applicants. It’s as if the questionnaire fits all different people at once. Surely every matter should be treated by individual or community needs. Your comments on this requirement of financial disclosure

Mkwananzi: The Embassy is best placed to answer as to why they require financial information. The Zim-Community SA form does not request for those details. We are not sure of the repatriation logistics. What the circular says is that the embassy is consulting with Harare for logistics of the repatriation. We will keep following-up with the Embassy on the modalities of this intervention so that we feedback to the Community the exact details as soon as this information is availed to us.

Zim Digital News: If Zimbabweans are repatriated, do they have to go on a 21 day quarantine in Zimbabwe. Please explain

Mkwananzi: This is the circular information as sent by the Consulate. One would understand their position as a measure to avoid exporting cases into Zimbabwe and 21 days being the incubation period of the virus, it is understandable.

Zim Digital News: We have seen the interview that the Ambassador Hamadziripi has given to The Herald. Did the Ambassador cover all the issues in the state-media interview.

Mkwananzi: Whenever we have engaged Ambassador Hamadziripi and the Consul General Mrs Chaurura on matters affecting Zimbabweans, we have always found them to be forthcoming. We will then not criticise them based on other organisations’ experience. However we have a few outstanding issues like the promised in-house documentation and passport application ability at the Consulate which we would like them to take more seriousness in implementing. While the Covid-19 crisis goes on, we hope as this subsides they will have the systems in place. This was promised in December already and surely should be ready by now.

