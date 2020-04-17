Zimbabweans in the diaspora urged to build Zimbabwe – brick by brick

By Zimbabwe Digital News

A Zimbabwean businessman has urged his counterparts and countrymen to invest in their country of birth as a matter of urgency – and if need be – build the country brick-by-brick.

Speaking to the Voice of America’s Studio 7 this week, businessman Brighton Songore said that thousands of his countrymen were stranded in South Africa as a result of the ravages of the Corona Virus pandemic – and as a result – many could find themselves destitute on their return to their homeland.

“I cannot over-emphasise the dire situation which most – if not all Zimbabweans in the diaspora are finding themselves in. Our lives have changed forever by Covid-19, and if you look at those in Johannesburg, Cape Town or Durban, the situation is bad with the migrants. Very bad.

“If you did not build your own house or bought your own piece of land, it means that you are now in a Catch-22 situation. All business in South Africa is at a standstill, the future in terms of reopening is not known.

“If you go back to Zimbabwe today as a diasporan Zimbabwean, you may find yourself renting a room from your domestic who you were employing in South Africa,” Songore said.

Songore was one of the bright stars from the Proudly263Global launch in Kempton Park last year, and his exhibition of a construction company and house-hold products business culminated in a radio interview on Studio 7, in which he lamented the difficult conditions in which Zimbabweans in the diaspora often found themselves in business.

Diversified Industry

Songs Construction is the construction unit of the diversified business empire that he is CEO. It includes includes transport and security departments.

The company has announced that it has partnered with Brymaton Contruction in Zimbabwe to offer structured transfers of residents and citizens from South Africa to Zimbabwe during this stressful period with Covid-19 – while managing their property portfolios.

“I would be lying if I say that we are not worried as Zimbabweans. South Africans themselves – in their own country – are stranded by this situation. What more you and me from the remote villages of Zimbabwe. This is a rough time to be in the diaspora.

“But it is also the time that you could make a move to secure your own land or your own retirement house,” he said.

Songs Construction is now recognised as one of the best Zim-origin construction companies, taking on complex construction jobs, and delivering with distinction.

“We continually strive to achieve sustainable success in the building, renovation, and home improvement industry.

“Our range of our services includes construction, renovation, and demolition of buildings, roads, and other structures. We utilize only the most up-to-date means and methods in the execution of our projects, in accordance with the contract.

“We have a very wide network of subcontractors, reputable and trusted companies specializing in various types of work. This lets us balance the work load and execute projects in an efficient and timely manner,” he said.

The Company is a level 3 BEE contributor, Songore said he had been working for more than ten years in construction and has substantial experience in Risk Management and Project Management.

Twitter:@realdigitalnews

Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News