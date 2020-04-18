Covid-19 Diaries: The three groups of Zimbabweans that need urgent attention in South Africa

By Trust Sibanda

A round of applause for countries that have managed to repatriate their citizens who are trapped in foreign land during this Covid 19 period.

In the past week Zimbabwe managed to receive an Ethiopian bird which brought Zimbabwean citizens who were trapped in United Kingdom.

There have been calls of distress by some Zimbabweans in South Africa who want the same offer to be extended to them though it is highly unlikely that they will be flown home instead they would endure hours on the public roads.

We can argue about the logic of going home where survival is not guaranteed without means due to economic meltdown, but there is no place like home. Home is home even if it is not homely.

What need to be done now is to identify deserving target groups to avoid people who strive on free rides who will strain the already scarce financial resource by taking undue advantage of the offer.

We have three groups that are in great need of free repatriation. Any delays in sending them home will impact on them and their families heavily more than the effects of Corona Virus.

Group One

We have a group of those who visited the Republic for a short visit mainly for business or medical purposes. Such people had no plans to stay longer than the days they were allocated at the South African boarder post. Some of these people could not make it to the boarder on time due to different reasons.

I might not have the exact number of such individuals but by looking at the movement of people between the two countries before the lockdown there is a great possibility of having thousands of citizens marooned here in RSA.

As abrupt as it was the notice of lockdown such citizens were caught on the wrong side of the territory and that have great mental and financial effects to the victims as well as their families. These people need urgent attention so that they can reunite with their families..

Group Two

The second group is that of people who have been here legally or illegally who are finding it hard to make ends meet.

The majority have been surviving on menial jobs and informal trading without financial reserves.

The lockdown tampered with their niche and as such there is need for serious intervention from government.

Most if not all these people are excluded in the South African free food parcels because their system is also under great pressure from their citizens. If such people are not attended to they will resort to crime and will also break the lockdown rules and undermine the efforts made by RSA in flattening the curve.

Currently a few of them are being looked after by few well wishers and Philanthropists like Nobuhle Virgie who is based in Johannesburg who tries hard to beg for food parcels from her connections on behalf of needy Zimbabweans but with resources which are not enough to bankroll everyone..

Group Three

The third group is that of documented citizens who may have lost their source of income due to the pandemic and they feel that there is no hope for them in the near future. Such people might want to retrace their steps going back to their roots.

The Zimbabwean government cannot afford to ignore such people as life outside a job or source of income is a burden in itself. These must be allowed to go back home and be with their families. If done earlier, chances are that they can afford to fund their repatriation but any delays will make them destitute.

Harambee approach

Repatriation of these three groups needs a thorough consultation and a Harambee approach (inclusiveness). Repatriation must not be done on political and tribal basis but on need analysis basis. Already we have individuals or groups that work with expatriate population.

These must be the government focal point that will help them compile a list of people genuinely in need. The government should also open free communication channels like the ones used to broadcast Covid 19 news with the sole purpose of identifying those who qualify for voluntary repatriation.

As it is a big strain on resources there is great need for the government to engage the donor community when it comes to moving these people home.

It will be naïve to assume that all the thousands if not millions are all negative. We need to treat them as positive pending confirmation from medical results.

Those who will facilitate their transfer must be fully protected so as to safe guard them. Upon arrival home a thorough screening has to be undertaken and everyone will have to be taken in for 21 days mandatory quarantine not far from the boarder.

Isolation

Allowing the repatriates to join the society without isolating then will be putting the lives of citizens at a great risk and that will give a knock on the health delivery systems. We are in a crisis phase so this has to be explained to beneficiaries of expatriation not to expect to join their families soon.

A special Statutory Instrument (SI) dedicated to repatriation must be crafted and publicized before the exercise commences so that it gives everyone guidelines on how to proceed.

It must cover procedures dealing with transportation, receipt, confinement as well as release to join the mainstream population. Such guidelines will show the preparedness of the country in dealing with Covid 19 to avoid being reactive or handling of numbers we cannot manage at a time.

The repatriation exercise must not be a once off thing as situations change depending on the duration of lockdown as well as the availability of medication. By this time quarantine zones must be established in all towns and cities as the concept of self isolation does not work at all.

Focus must not only be on those repatriated but even those who are resident in Zimbabwe. We cannot afford to ignore one population while we save the other.

Trust Sibanda is Director of Teemil Safety, Leaders in Occupational Health and Safety. He is also seasoned Facilitor in OHS. This is his personal opinion.

