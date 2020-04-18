Covid-19 Diaries: Time flies when you are having fun. And this too shall pass

By Merkury Rising

Following the extension of the lockdown, streets are as empty has they can be.

South Africa is not breathing normally, infact the whole of Africa is not breathing easy.

Who would breathe easy in such scenarios.

I mean, the whole world is still seeking a solution. And there is none in sight.

Look at a country like the United States of America. The world’s richest country is now at loggerheads with everyone.

They have accused the Chinese of manufacturing the virus in a laboratory in Wuhan.

President Trump himself is facing increasing pressure at home over his abrupt response to the virus.

Now the United States is fighting a different war, with the World Health organisation.

It is a very sticky situation to be in and it can only get nasty from here.

So week six we are in – and our Covi One is six weeks old today. Really…

Time flies when you are having fun.

And fun of the virus nature is what I’m about. This week I caught up with Cactus.

Yes, him of the twisted braids and spongy face. Being a virus is not an easy life.

We do not enjoy being virus, and virus does not enjoy being us.

What we know is that winter is around the corner, and many more people will feel fluey – whether they are in lockdown or in lockout.

Stay safe dear Zimbabwe. Stay Safe South Africa. This too shall pass. And pass it shall.

Till next week. 2030 I shall still be here. Maybe you will have found a cure by then, dear earthlings. SNEEZE!!!!

