Success is DIY 19: Your measure of success is GIGO: Garbage In, Garbage Out

By Aubrey Mavhuli

Success is doing what the 99% people won’t do. Most people dream about success and fantasise about it. They treat success as an act of sheer luck and accident. Well the truth is it’s not. Success is not magic.

Success is GIGO: Garbage In Garbage Out.

What you put in is what you get out. If you are not happy with what you are getting change the input. With lockdown continuing in many nations over the world many economies will be in sure trouble.

The first response is to hope the worst will not happen and therefore do nothing. But success mindset requires a different thinking.

Success is preparing as if the worst could happen yet hoping for the best. In this lockdown it would be a waste to spend all this time on entertainment and nothing else productive.

Success is doing what most people won’t do

Most people are using the lock down to sleep, eat and entertain.

That’s all they do.

That is so wrong. If the economy is going to be in trouble your job or business might, and will be in trouble too. Prepare for the worst even though hoping for the best. Cut down on your expenditure, become lean if you can. Save money where you can.

Learn a new skill that could make you indispensable. Read a book, take an online course. Watch a training video.

Whatever you do, do what only the 1% are willing to do and dump what the 99% would easily do.

The paradox of success is this: the successful people are doing what unsuccessful people should be doing, reading, learning and preparing for the worst.

While the unsuccessful are sleeping, eating and entertaining as if they had already reached their goals.

Build self confidence

Most successful people have iron confidence while most unsuccessful people have little or none. In this lock down period learn how to boost your confidence.

Go on Youtube, Google buy an online book and learn to boost your confidence. Confidence will be key for anyone pursuing their success post lock down phase.

Work on yourself

“Don’t wish things were better. Wish you were better.” Jim Rohn says. Could you develop your negotiation skills in this lock down? Could you learn sales ability?

Brian Tracy says we are all in the sales business. His argument is simple: to get the job you want you got sell yourself right. To get a partner, a political position you got to learn to sell yourself.

Make sacrifices no-one else is willing to make

If you are not where you are happy to be right now, in terms of all your goals you are not yet successful.

The question to ask is what is one skill or knowledge that if you possessed it, it would catapult you towards your goal. Sometimes its just a skill sometimes it’s a qualification but believe you me it’s rarely about qualifications. Africa is full of unskilled graduates.

What is one sacrifice that if you could take or make right now would give you the biggest progress. Identify it and take the sacrifice. Success has a price. What price are you willing to sacrifice for your success?

Build a new network. “Your network is your net worth.”

One of the habits of successful people is they are good at creating a network of people that will always come in handy in the future.

Most people who are not knowledgeable about networking think it’s always about gaining upfront from their networks, as a result that repels their network.

Rule number one of successful networking is give before you ask. There is a saying that you are as successful as the average of the people you hang around.

Rule number two is keep in touch with your network. Initiate the contact. You make things happen.

Don’t wait for things to happen. Make them happen.

The bottom line of success is if you do what everyone else is doing you get an ordinary man’s reward.

Most people prefer entertainment to learning, receiving to giving, sleeping to working and wonder why they get ordinary rewards!

Thank you for taking time to read this post on success is doing what 99% won’t do.

Aubrey Mavhuli Author of Marketing Sense: An entrepreneur’s marketing guide that brings results and Chief Copywriter and Marketing Consultant at Supervaluecopy.com. A serial entrepreneur who runs a Copywriting & Marketing Consultancy, Solar installations company, an Eco cash shop and a mixed farm in Gauteng. He is a motivational speaker and trainer on Marketing, copy writing, sales, leadership and success. He writes, Marketing Plans, Case studies, Lead generation copy, Blogs, Website copy, Key message copy, Adverts & Sales Emails for Emerging businesses on a limited budget. Email: aubrey@supervaluecopy.com