Success is DIY Column 20: Success requires change, change requires choices



By Aubrey Mavhuli

The very first good news about success is that all the skills and habits for success are learnable. The second good news is that those who are successful now were not always so before.

I learned not so long ago that if I had to draw up a list of why things are not going well in my life, first on the list had to be me.

As William Shakespeare rightly observed “The fault is not in the stars, but in ourselves.”

I must admit I took long to grasp this concept. I used to blame everyone else apart from myself. I have blamed the government, the presidents, my own parents, bad luck and even the past.

The sad truth is such a stance did not change my situation. Change only came with myself taking extreme ownership of my situation. I cannot say I am there yet, but I sure am a good student.

Success requires ownership

It is exactly as Bruce Fordyce – nine times Comrades marathon champion – commented “Nobody is going to get you through except you.”

I have often observed that you cannot succeed without taking ownership. You must take extreme ownership of your problems, challenges, and failures. It is called growing up. It is childish to delegate your success.

Blaming all else apart from yourself is childish. Success does not come to those who need it. It comes to those who deserve it. Success is not a seed it is a harvest.

A harvest does not follow those who need it but those who planted the seed. Success requires resilience, a mindset that would not give up beyond a thousand failures.

Success requires a fertile atmosphere

Every person must create an atmosphere that attracts the kind of success they want to enjoy. Take for example a situation where someone else is really to blame for your situation how do you deal with such a situation.

Acknowledge the cause but do not camp at Blame Corner. You may never proceed to Success Street.

Success is something that you attract

Success is not a star that you follow. Success is something you attract. If you become attractive to bees, they will follow you. Sometimes a whole swarm will do so. It depends how attractive you are.

If you figure out your goal in a certain area in your life you can as well figure out how to become attractive to that goal.

The question to ask is not how do I become successful? The question rather should be how I become attractive to my goal. Success has no favourites.

Success requires change

To succeed something got to grow. It is great if it is you. Albert Einstein is often quoted to have said that insanity is doing the same things repeatedly but expecting a different result. If you are not happy with the results, change the input.

The biggest benefit about pursuing your goals is that it changes you. Change is often difficult and a challenge.

To get what you want you often need to change what you become. If you remain the same, you will keep on attracting the same.

Success requires making a choice

One of the biggest gifts I believe God has given to man is called free will. The ability to decide is amongst man’s greatest gifts.” Man may change his mind and change his life for ever.” Pastor Nkosi Moyo said recently.

We are constantly making choices consciously or even unaware. You take a decision when you do something, and you take a decision when you do nothing. Wouldn’t you be better off if you learned how to take better decisions?

The good thing is, this too, is learnable

As you continue to be good students of success, always remember to take your best short at your goals. Never give up, never give in. keep on learning. Do not be afraid to change.

Take sacrifices today, you will be thankful tomorrow

This is my last instalment towards this Success is DIY column. My gratitude goes towards the Editor of www.zimbabwedigitalnews.com and the team at the online newspaper for giving me such a great opportunity to share my writing.

There is so much news that happens throughout the day. But it takes a special newspaper to see news differently as does this publication. So long friends.

Let’s continue to support our news media.

Thank you for taking time to read the 19 columns that have made this newspaper home, and this one the 20th that completes the series. Your success is change in you, and change in your choices. Peace.

Aubrey Mavhuli: Author of Marketing Sense: An entrepreneur’s marketing guide that brings results and Chief Copywriter and Marketing Consultant at Supervaluecopy.com. A serial entrepreneur who runs a Copywriting & Marketing Consultancy, Solar installations company, an Eco cash shop and a mixed farm in Gauteng. He is a motivational speaker and trainer on Marketing, copy writing, sales, leadership and success. He writes, Marketing Plans, Case studies, Lead generation copy, Blogs, Website copy, Key message copy, Adverts & Sales Emails for Emerging businesses on a limited budget. Email: aubrey@supervaluecopy.com, www.supervaluecopy.com Cell: +27 722711079



