Covid-19 Diaries: Arrival from Diaspora: From Canaan back to Egypt

By Trust Sibanda

‘Going back to my roots to reboot’ could be a song being composed by many Zimbabweans who have been playing the role of foreigner in other countries.

Some had a chance of being home after decades of being away. Home is sweet. Welcome back. Once again hats off for the Zimbabwean government for giving an ear to our calls of bringing our beloved ones home.

Disturbing reports say some of the people who recently returned from United Kingdom saw the Isolation centre Belvedere Teachers College (BTC) being inhabitable.

Let’s hope this is just grapevine from haters. Everyone is aware that we are in a crisis and the days of cheese and omelet are over. We need everyone to be on board to deal with the invisible enemy.

Tears of leaving the sun of the Diaspora must not soak our eyes to the point of missing the moon and stars in Zimbabwe.

BTC cannot be equated to the cozy infrastructure of the UK but on local standards it is not far from being called a home.

Makokoba or Matapi

Those who grew up in Makokoba and Matapi will concur. There is no better place than the BTC campus as Meikles Hotel has never been a free place even during the hey days of Zimbabwe.

Some respected politicians seized the opportunity to score political points by condemning the area as inhabitable and inhuman. If the tweet I saw was from Leader Nelson Chamisa then I am not impressed by the crop of budding leaders we have. It’s so low and very shallow.

We have teachers who graduate at that institution annually. None of them was ever diagnosed of a disease emanating from residing at that institution. Student teachers from that place stay for more than a year and one wonders what would kill visitors who are passing by-two weeks only.

Why did our politicians keep quiet all this long about the living conditions at BTC. Political points are been scored here from the so called enlightened electorate. Pleasing people is not easy.

Keep whistling

An African proverb has it that if you are cracking ground nuts for a blind man keep whistling to prove that you are not eating.

People tend to complain even if you try to do good things for them. This is what has become of our society and politicians. Blame game.

What still confuses me is the fact that no tweets were broadcast regarding isolation center at Plumtree High School. The notion of more equal than the others still haunts us even during the times our society has been weakened by Corona virus.

Our politicians instead of coming on board to complement government efforts they took to twitter condemning the government for not accommodating the team from UK in fancy hotels.

If they are that much concerned who stopped them from donating their Mansions which are hospitable. We have never heard of them cutting down on their allowances and salaries donating to the Covid-19 fund.

Diaspora

What they know best is to complain without tangible solutions. Supporting government efforts is not supporting ZANU because those are two different entities.

One major point raised by ‘Tweet Politicians’ about the place was that of lack of portable water at the facility. It took Covid 19 and the arrival of repatriated citizens to realize that thousands of teachers produced by BTC wrote their assignments on dry throats.

BTC is under the jurisdiction of Harare City Council and teachers were denied of their basic physiological need which is a decent shelter which has access to running water.

Only those from Diaspora who donated towards revamping this institution must take to twitter and prove that they were short changed. This is not the time for blame games.

Let us take stock of who did what when the pandemic is over. The status at Belvedere is a reflection of our infrastructure. The whole country needs a complete overhaul.

Those who never invested home during their stay in Queensland will have the Belvedere conditions following them right to their intended destinations. This is not the time for blame games.

Where is the PR department?

Let us learn from opposition parties in South Africa. They played a role by being mum on political divisions and cast their energy on fighting the incurable scourge. If the government is to fail it is not the failure of ANC but the country as a whole.

Zimbabwe seems to be in a situation where one has to be allowed to go astray so as to prove their lack of worthiness.

The money used to buy data bundles to expose the facility of Belvedere Teachers College was enough to be used to solicit donations to sink a borehole at the place. Who is advising these politicians?

What is their PR department doing? Are they sleeping on duty or there are parading the shallowness of those who appointed them.

A serious paradigm shift is needed from the way we do our politics. It is time we stop lamenting and have our hands dirty through action. People eat from solutions not complaints.

Citizens have a tendency of following sentiments given by their leaders. If a leader speaks negativity people will have negative minds towards all efforts put in place in dealing with Covid-19.

My personal appeal to all politicians is a call for them to up their game and play the role of alternative government by joining all groups created in an effort of helping the country pass the crisis phase with ease.

Tweetables

If they are to apply for a special permit to do genuine charity work let it be. It is not convincing that opposition parties wait for government to blunder for them to get ‘tweetables’.

Repatriation of citizens must be done without a shade of doubt. Even cornered animals run towards their habitats. I read an article from the popular Ezra Tshisa Sibanda urging the government not to repatriate citizens as that will help spread the virus.

As much as I respect his opinion I still believe that the presence of the pandemic did not strip the rights of these people to be Zimbabwean citizens.

It is true that it will undermine our efforts to deal with Covid 19 but if we take a leaf on how South Africans from Wuhan China were repatriated we will learn a lot. It is clear that if carefully planned repatriation can be done successfully.

It is the role of government to see to it that its citizens are brought home safely without endangering the lives of other citizens.

The Zimbabwean government must always come to the rescue of its citizens in distress all the time not only during the Corona season. Consulates and Embassies dotted around the globe are meant for citizens in those countries not for creation of employment for employees deployed there.

History of keeping quiet

Zimbabwe has been on the record of maintaining silence even when their people were butchered in xenophobic attacks. Thanks to Corona Zimbabwe now knows that its citizens outside the country will never cease to be Zimbabweans. Nigeria and South Africa have been consistent when it comes to their citizens outside their borders-very protective.

Let us understand that the comfort of being home will half the problems presented by Corona. Let us open borders for our people. Those deciding to return forever they must be allowed and applicable rebates be utilized so that they can have a fresh start.

Those coming back are also bringing with them ideas that will make Zimbabwe a jewel after Covid 19. I see some as people who had gone out to learn and sharpen their business skills and what is needed now is for the government to tap into those people and help the country to heal.

On the returnees we have some who had gone out as a result of political persecution. This is the best time to value life and extend an olive branch. We cannot build a nation when we are divided.

We have our differences but they are not as important as the pandemic we are dealing with. Politicians who have nothing to tweet it is not a criminal offence to be quiet. Some people get their relevance through being quiet.

Hate is contagious for once let us put our country first and remove those thoughts that divide us.

Written by Trust Sibanda (Sitrus) on his own capacity. He is a correspondent for www.zimbabwedigitalnews.com

Twitter:@realdigitalnews

Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News