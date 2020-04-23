Time to take off your blinkers, Zimbabwe. Mthwakazi is more than just a tribal concept

Column Title: The Mthwakazi Forum with Kernan Mzelikahle: Vol 1

By Kernan Mzelikahle

These are difficult times for everyone throughout the world, what with the ravages that are being brought to us by Covid-19.

This is my first foray in this online newspaper. Many of the things that I will write about in this column are introductory, and meant to define the way forward in this discourse – many times which many people misunderstand.

So much has been said about Mthwakazi. Most of it is largely incoherent and inconsistent. This rumbling has generated both interest about Mthwakazi, and disgust alike.

Let us be frank, for the generality of the people, any discussion about Mthwakazi sounds tribal, archaic, and supremist in favour of the Ndebele. It borders on outright bigotry and fanaticism. Is all this correct, and genuine?

Let us analyse the discussions.

The truth of the matter is that Mthwakazi – at least as a concept – is older than the arrival of Mzilikazi in the land between the Zambezi, and Limpopo Rivers.

Unity of Diversity

By definition, Mthwakazi is a concept of Unity in Diversity standing against Tyranny.

This column is dedicated to a discussion that seeks to reveal the deep truths and tenets that are Mthwakazi – such that in any debate or discussion, one must assert, and not from a position of ignorance – but knowledge.

While Mzilikazi’s journey north is tempting to discuss, the more important matter is his arrival in this land and the formal establishment of a body-State that embraced the Mthwakazi idea.

It is a historical fact that when Mzilikazi arrived in the land then ruled by Mambo, he did not engage in a war of displacement. Rather, a negotiation took place that saw Mzilikazi marrying one of Mambo’s daughters, and a pact of settlement reached.

Many opponents against this pact argue that Mambo was without option as he was faced with a well armed Mzilikazi, yet he had only a depleted army that had barely survived the Swazi incursions for which to defend with.

Whatever the case, it must be observed that Mzilikazi, an eighteenth century man, chose peace over savagery.

Now the question is; what principle did he hold dear that led him to such conclusions? Well, the principle is clearly Isintu! This is a principle that holds dear that all men are equal in this life, no matter their background.

To now listen to many of these Mthwakazi proponents arguing from a position of ignorance is disgusting. Many of these proponents simply talk tribalism and supremacy of their tribe over perceived enemies.

This is not to argue that Mthwakazi peoples are not under unfair conditions with regard to decision making and economic participation.

No, it is not to claim so! Rather the point is that tribalism and tribe supremacy are not Mthwakazi ideals as we have already seen with the inclusivity of the Mambo-Mzilikazi pact.

The ideal approach therefore, when teaching about Mthwakazi, is to teach love and unity among the peoples.

This is such that peoples of differing backgrounds, so long as they are bound by the love of Isintu, be united and work together for a common good, be it economic prosperity or administrative self-dominion, et-cetera.

The etymology

To turn to the etymology of the word Mthwakazi, there are two schools of thought. The first is that there was a queen of abaThwa, the khoisan people found in this land, that was entitled uMthwa by role of being queen.

During the poetry of Imbongi, reference was made to greater uMthwa, hence the name was expatiated to uMthwakazi. The suffix -kazi in the Ndebele language means either great/big et-cetera or feminine, both of which insinuations apply in this school of thought.

The second school of thought to the etymology of the word Mthwakazi is rather slightly different. It states that the word Mthwakazi is an amelioration of the phrase “Umbuthwa okazi“.

Well, in the Ndebele language “umbuthwa” is a product of “ukubutha”, which means to gather. As we have already seen the meaning of the suffix -kazi, it can be infered that the phrase “Umbuthwa okazi” means a great collection, or a great gathering.

One can quickly see that this is in reference to Mzilikazi gathering people to form a nation, during his journey and settlement in this land.

Interestingly, both schools of thought reflect the very idea that uMthwakazi is great, and is of diverse peoples.

Of course, there is always one found in the readership who will prefer one school of thought over the other. Well, that is immaterial, the bottom line is that both schools of thought acknowledge that Mthwakazi is of diverse peoples and culture.

I therefore extend my argument to tribalists, from both sides of the Mthwakazi line, that STOP referring to Mthwakazi as a tribal idea simply because you are putting on tribal glasses.

Mthwakazi is bigger than such a myopic view.

Kernan Mzelikahle is an apolitical analyst, and may be contacted by cellphone on 0775195334, 0735392812; or by email on k.mzelikahle@gmail.com. The views expressed do not represent the Editorial Policy of www.zimbabwedigitalnews.com

