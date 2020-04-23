Zim migrants in the diaspora: Inside the confusion that characterises our fate in South Africa

“I am Susan a domestic worker in Cape Town and I lost my job due to Corona Virus. I have not been paid since the end of the month (March) and I do not have any money or food. I have two children and I have not paid my rent I am looking for help from anyone who can help.”

By Darlington Chiuta

This (above, in italics) is just one of the hundreds of desperate messages that have been posted on our Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Holders Association whatsapp groups.

Formed in 2014 around the renewal of the Zimbabwe Dispensation Permit (DZP) to Zimbabwe Special Permit (ZSP) which was later extended to the current Zimbabwe Exemption Permit – the group is now an important more of a social gathering of people brought together by the permit.

There are many other permits but I will write with a bias towards the ZEP because as a holder – I am well conversant with this permit and am close to the holders as the chairperson.

Non-South Africans (read foreigners) were not part of the announcements made by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Not that I am blaming the government of South Africa because it is standard practice for any country to take care of its citizens first at a time like this.

Immigrants, documented or not are left in limbo as they have been affected in the same way if not worse by the pandemic but cannot access help from both South Africa – and their country of origin – in this case Zimbabwe.

The only feasible available solution is repatriation not because it is the easy way out but logistically it is more feasible. It is however not an option for many of the ZEP holders as they are now fully established with their families in South Africa.

The fact that there is restriction of movement does not make the situation better.

Legal migrants

It is of importance to state and take note of the fact that ZEP holders are fully legal in the country and by the next expiry date the holders will be turning 11 years as both legal and low abiding.

Again I am by no chance saying that anyone should be left in distress because of their legal status but I would just want to highlight a dire situation. It looks like the immigrants in general will be expendables in this scenario.

For obvious reasons the South African government cannot announce packages for foreigners or aliens as often referred to. I have taken this angle to highlight that one does not have to be an illegal or unemployed to find themselves in want.

The Zimbabwean Government

It is imperative that we remove politicking as this is not the time and as well no-one knows when this ordeal will be over. Lockdowns worldwide except for China will be there to stay and will be the order of the day.

One cannot say that the government of Zimbabwe has not done anything as a memo was sent out to with a link for Zimbabweans who are in distress to follow with two options namely repatriation or food parcels.

The link expired on 19 April 2020 for the sake of collating the numbers and planning purposes but the doors of the Zimbabwean embassy are fully open for Zimbabweans via e-mail as they are also working from home due to the lockdown.

Any Zimbabwean in distress can e-mail the following zimpretoria@gmail.com zimconsulatecpt@gmail.com admin@zimbabweconsulate.co.za and it is not for me to guarantee that one will get help or not but that door is open.

Also, the conditions that any of the processes will be like is not my place to comment but I would like to highlight that the Zimbabwean government has not closed doors to its citizens.

The Zimbabwean government also does not have a clue as to where to find its people and would need partners to work with in both identifying the needy people as well as sourcing food taking into account the economic situation of the country.

There are roughly 150 000 to 200 000 principal ZEP holders plus their dependants. Add non-ZEP holders with other permits as well as non-documented migrants the whole process becomes a mammoth task..

The South African Government

I will not go into meticulous plan that the South African government has put in place for their people as it is public knowledge. There are however some issues that takes the issue of legally employed people like ZEP holders to the doorstep of the South African government.

As people that are permanently and legally employed the ZEP holders pay tax like any other citizen of this country and that surely warrants some relief at a time like this. If the tax is not being repatriated then while the benefits may not be at par with the citizens some sort of relief would really be appreciable.

The second issue to look at is the issue of Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) which is deducted from the incomes of the ZEP holders which is supposed to be paid in case of income loss for whatever reason. The permit holders are/have been contributing therefore it would be just to have the fund working for them at a time like this.

The announced R40 billion for UIF therefore should include the legally employed Zimbabweans who have been dutifully contributing for the past 10 or more years.

There are unscrupulous employers who have been taking advantage of the ZEP holders and deducting the money and not handing over to the government this would be the time to crack the whip.

Unfortunately, there is no direct system in place for non-South African citizens to table such. If there was a direct link for follow up then life would be easier. The fact that the South African government is mum about people legally in the country leaves their lives to help by chance.

Self Help

We do have foreigners in South Africa who stand willing to contribute for the welfare but there is no clear route. Just like the ENCA-Media COVID 19 relief fund contributions a similar fund would generate the same interest from both local and international individuals as well as organisations but no such platform exists.

Even if other foreigners wanted to help each other the lockdown regulations do not allow and the purpose of the lockdown will be defeated.

There are various organisations in the name of diaspora but most of them lack funding and are themselves in need and therefore one cannot really expect meaningful or sustainable help from such.

Most as well are more of just whats up groups where members just join via links and either exit or are removed for ‘breaking the rules’ of the group so there is nothing to write home about there.

Some of the groups are actually seeking lifeline from the diasporans and some have been actually formed to fleece the fellow homeboys and home girls if chance avails itself.

The area or option of helping each other as foreigners is therefore muddied and not much of an option as well.

It would also create mayhem to have a situation of foreigners gathered to receive aid as there are reports of aid trucks being looted before reaching their destination and am not sure if it would go down well with the local communities in which the people live.

Some trapped, some stranded

The lockdown regulations do not allow anyone without a permit to be loitering or doing business outside and most of the ZEP holders are self-employed mostly buying and door to door selling thus the only source of income has been cut off.

A lot of them sell on credit basis where they leave the ware and come to collect money in instalments month end.

There is no month end to work on anymore as the customers either have no salary or are living off the current announced grants which is quite obvious that they will not use to pay for whatever goods they collected.

Domestic workers have been laid off without pay as the parents will be home with their children and with no income their employees would try and save as much. So they have no work no food and nowhere to go.

Just going outside is a huge mountain to climb in a country where just being a foreigner seems to be a crime. If they would be found to be on the streets it would surely be reported by nationality that Zimbabweans flouting lockdown regulations.

Possible solutions

This is not a mathematical problem which would have a direct formula to apply therefore there is a lot to consider when coming up with solutions. My suggestions therefore are not definitive but could offer a starting point.

The first available and easiest solution of repatriation needs to be expedited. I will not go into the details of how that should be done.

With the almost 3000 registered willing people it would be great to have that done as its success would open the way for some who would want to go home but do not trust the process.

There should be a concerted effort and coordination by both the South African government and the Zimbabwean government to create a direct platform for people to get help where those in need will submit their names not for mere data collection but for notable action.

There are a lot of organisations like the South African Red Cross Society who are bound by neutrality as well as other communal organisations in which the people live that are already distributing to South African citizens they can be utilised to just include the foreigners in the area with the help of local community leadership.

Hotline

A link/hotline has to be created for all foreigners who have been contributing UIF to be compensated and if their employers have been collecting the money and not handing over the law should take its course.

The Zimbabwean embassy should create a platform for all existing voluntary and non-voluntary organisations to collect details of all Zimbabweans in distress and create a database then work with local authorities to establish how they can be helped.

There is also need for the department of home affairs to put side the issue of legality as the people are already here. It will be better to deal with living illegals than dead ones.

Beware of crooks and makoronyera

The Zimbabwean government should take an active role to get data and reach its citizens rather than wait for people to reach it as some do not have even airtime to phone. It should adopt a proactive rather than a reactive approach.

With the right attitude and a methodical approach there are lots of resources to be utilised to alleviate the suffering of the people as the situation is unavoidable.

With the mushrooming of “makoronyera” the Zimbabwean embassy has taken the right stance not to deal with cash but sending of vouchers to recipients is by far the most logistically sensible and partnering with a local organisation would ease the burden of physical distribution.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there is no better way to die. Both hunger and the disease will result in death unless someone in authority just remembers that humanity is not a borders issue but a mankind issue. This situation is worldwide and therefore calls for universality and common courtesy.

The world has enough for everyone and if we dare to care and open our hearts humanity will be grateful. There is no end in sight to this pandemic and life will not be the same after the pandemic.

It is therefore in us to save as much life as possible regardless of country or place of origin and overlooking all legalities.

Life need to be saved as it is imperative and not a choice. We cannot pen off without extension of gratitude to people who are giving help as individuals no matter how small and organisations that also are crossing the country of origin line but we need to develop sustainable and consistent helplines.

Darlington Chiuta is chairperson of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Holders Association and he writes in his personal capacity. The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of www.zimbabwedigitalnews.com



