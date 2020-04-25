The levels of desperation for the food aid are shocking. What we need is a political solution

Zimbabwe Digital News

The African Medallion Group – a company that specialises in the development and distribution of wealth as well as the creation of solutions for people on the continent – has joined the fight against Covid-19 by donating food parcels in Johannesburg.

The company – which specialises in raising awareness on wealth creation and inclusion of Africans in the mainstream economy – was the first to heed the call that was made by the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa to rescue thousands of Zimbabweans affected by the lock-down.

The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent mitigation measures of its spread by the South African government has caused untold suffering for thousands of Zimbabweans in South Africa.

Spokesman for the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa, Bongani Mazwi Mkwananzi said that he was grateful for the donation that had been made by African Medallion, and that the donation would go a long way into assisting starving Zimbabweans in SA.

No work, no pay policy

“As expressed in our plea for aid, most of our compatriots work in the services sector and other industries that are generally low-paying and thus many have been left without income since most employers use the “No work, No Pay” policy.

“We also have found that many employers have not registered their employees for UIF and thus many will not be able to get aid via this facility.

“We are grateful to the African Medallion Group for their assistance. We however can not give to everyone, but for the few that received we really are grateful,” Mkwananzi said.

The Zim Community in SA has been inundated with calls for food aid, with many saying that they were desperate to get added to the database for people receiving food aid.

History of keeping quiet

“The calls, messages we are receiving point to one thing, Zimbabweans need a political solution back in zimbabwe.

“Despite the lack of food due to the lock-down, the levels of desperation for the food aid are shocking. The crowd that gathered while we were distributing the 120 food parcels was astonishing and a painful sight,” Mkwananzi said.

While the Zim Community in SA had a special mandate to attend to the needs of Zimbabweans in SA, the organisation has received appeals for food from South African citizens and others from SADC countries.

Mkwananzi said that this had necessitated the community to widen its search for aid as the needs of the communities had surpassed identity and boundaries of those in need.

“We realise that some approaching us for food aid are locals and this shows that more needs to be done to address the food crisis the country is now facing due to the lock-down.

The Zim Community SA has established a Telegram Group for updates on issues affecting Zimbabweans.

After installing Telegram click on the link https://t.me/ZimCommunitySA and please rather use the Telegram group instead of calling 073 984 0241 or 083 340 1000 if your are looking for food aid.

The numbers are now overwhelmed.

The organisation emphasised that it did not have do not have food parcels aplenty, but whenever well wishers donated, they in turn passed the aid to names on the database on a first-come-first-saved basis.

