Warning: Excessive printing of money will trigger inflation in South Africa

By Colls Ndlovu

The ongoing debate relating to the risks posed by the excessive printing of money that usually accompanies massive bailouts of companies and individuals is an interesting one given the programmes that have been announced by the South African government.

The propensity to print money in excessive quantities to fund the Covid-19 tragedy is likely to have adverse repercussions to the South African economy.

For economies like those of South Africa and its peers, the bout of inflation will be inescapable. As a rule of thumb, there is and only one major cause of inflation, and that is the excessive printing of money. Prof Milton Friedman’s famous dictum sums it up:

“Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon caused by the excessive printing of money”.

So there you have it: inflation is a function of something. And that “something” is the excessive printing of money. Insofar as the South African situation is concerned, the simple question which arises is: has the action taken by the government so far amounted to the excessive printing o money? The answer to this question should give us an idea on whether inflation will rear its ugly head at worrying levels or not.

Sword of Damocles

It is worth mentioning that notwithstanding this serious potential risk hanging over South Africa’s economy like the sword of Damocles, the dramatic fall in the price of oil is serving as a convenient mitigating factor. The global oil price has fallen to unprecedented levels. The futures oil prices are also gloomy implying that going forward the sitituation is likely to get worse before it gets better.

Some may argue and say but how come the USA has printed a massive US$6 trillion to bailout its companies and people? That is a very good question. The basic answer is that the US is a different dog altogether. A classic case of the Orwellian all animals being alleged to be equal yet one animal is more equal than others, and that one animal is the USA.

To understand the US position, more than a leap into historical imagination is necessary. It therefore takes us back to the perilous Bretton Woods peace conference of 1946 soon after World War 2. That is where the mischief happened.

The world agreed to a proposal by an obscure American economist called Harry Dexter White who proposed that, (i) the US dollar be approved as a currency for international trades, and (ii) the US dollar alongside gold be allowed as an international reserve currency.

John Maynard Keynes

These two clauses that were vigorously opposed by Britain’s renowned economist, John Maynard Keynes, effectively gave the Americans unlimited wealth. When the world agreed to those two benign-looking clauses, little did it know that it was effectively writing a blank check for the Americans and their future generations. It means America can print unlimited amounts of US$s and their economy will not experience much inflation, let alone hyperinflation.

This means America can, in fact, print as much money as it needs to buy anything that moves all over the world and its economy will not even be affected by an inch of inflation?

The corollary question which arises, of course is: Why? The reason is that the US dollar enjoys global markets confidence as an international reserve currency and also as a currency for international trade.

Effectively meaning there will never be any “excessive supply” of US dollars because the whole world needs them urgently and has full confidence in the US$.

Consequently, the US can print all the money it needs without suffering much inflation.

Printing money

But other countries do not enjoy the same privilege. Excessive printing of money still causes inflation elsewhere.

Unfortunately, in South Africa, excessive printing of money still poses a serious risk of potentially massive price increases as a direct consequence of excessively printing money.

All this global disequilibrium has its roots in the Bretton Woods peace conference of 1946.

Britain’s Lord Keynes (of the Keynesian economics fame) had argued for a neutral supranational currency to be named the Bancor which would have been administered by the IMF or the World Bank.

Keynes was so disgusted by the failure of the world to stop the mischievous proposal of the Americans so much that he died immediately after that ill-fated conference.

His untimely death has been linked to the stress he endured at that conference especially the opprobrious currency mischief.

Colls Ndlovu is an award-winning economist and central banker. He has written numerous books in finance and economics. Stay tuned to www.zimbabwedigitalnews on how you can benefit from the Ndlovu School of Economics and Ndlovu Data technology business products

Twitter:@realdigitalnews

Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News