ZUFP unveils interim leadership structure to manage Zim Covid-19 response in South Africa

Zimbabwe Digital News

Plans to establish a united response to the ravages of Covid-19 by Zimbabweans in South Africa are at an advanced stage – following the convening of the Zimbabwe United for Progress (ZUFP) interim leadership structure this week.

While South Africa has unveiled a comprehensive R500 billion response to Covid-19 aimed at cushioning its citizens, Zimbabweans in South Africa are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance to avert catastrophe.

Panic has gripped Zimbabweans who fear losing jobs, incomes, businesses and livelihoods. This has driven many to trolling social media in search of answers, and information.

A flurry of activities by civic organisations to source and distribute food parcels, and liaise with the Zimbabwean Embassy over the arrangements for repatriation are ongoing – as well as the urgent need to explain the scenarios for the panicking Zimbabweans.

The information machinery is at overdrive among Zimbabweans in South Africa, and the interim structure revealed by ZUFP includes technocrats, specialists, and activists, as well as politicians, lawyers, bankers, church leaders, businesspeople, and Zim/SA leaders of civic organisations.

The broad-based initiative convened under the auspices of averting a humanitarian crisis, and has put in place an interim structure of prominent Zimbabweans as follows:

Chairperson: Mrs Martha Chasi (CSO), Vice – Mr Stan Makwara (Proudly 263 Global)

Secretary: Dr Eddie Mahembe (Development Economist), Vice – Mr Godfrey Manyika (Needs Organisation)

Fund Raising Committee: Chair – Tafadzwa Mukoti (Zanu-PF), Vice – Mr James Chetsanga (Free Zim Congress), Member – Ms Tariro Bure and Member – Ms Mpho Dube. Dr Mahembe sits in the committee.

Mobilisation Committee: Chair – Mr Donald Makwara (Proudly 263 Global), Vice – Rev Munashe Munashe, Committee Member – Ms Charity Tamira

Public Relations Committee: Chair – Mr Kennedy Mandaza (Zanu-PF), Vice- Mr Nhamo Chikowore (MDC A)

Legal & Governance Committee: Chair – Pastor Bethuel Ngwenya (Attorney), Vice – Dr Vusi Sibanda (African Global Network)

Assessment Committee: Chair – Pastor Ezekiel Matope, Vice – Mr Wilbert Nhongonhema, Committee members – Mr Donald Makwara and Rev Munashe Munashe.

Mrs Chasi told the steering committee that setting up a concrete constitution encompassing the organisation’s aims and objectives would take time – but at the same time Zimbabweans in SA needed urgent answers, information and solutions to the ravages of Covid-19.

“The needs are many, and there is a lot of work ahead. We need to set up all the structures of how funds will be sourced, and managed, as well as tie up all legal, governance and finance matters. This is new territory for us. We realise the need to act fast, but we also cannot rush into making decisions that affect thousands of people without due process,” Chasi said.

She said that the Zimbabwe Embassy was aware of the initiative, and that officials there had asked for broader information on the aims and objectives of the organisation – so that efforts to arrange to link ZUFP up with similar organisations working with refugees and migrants are done.

About R10000 was pledged by the meeting on Monday, most of which will go into establishing a website, and setting up a database for Zimbabweans in distress.

Head of PR, Kennedy Mandaza said that the organisation had done its groundwork in introducing itself to the Zim Embassy, and they had been asked by Consulate officials to write a letter of introduction, spelling out the aims and objectives of ZUFP.

A press release had been flighted to SA news organisations, and the interim PR department was working on flighting information that explained the purpose of the new Zimbabweans united front in South Africa.

Twitter:@realdigitalnews

Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News



Zimbabwe Digital News

Contact: (+27) 834767918

See News Differently

Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News

Twitter: @realdigitalnews