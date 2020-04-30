Covid-19 Diaries: The big education gamble. Should schools (re)open next week?

By Itani Ndlovu

The South African Ministry of Basic Education has proposed a return to school in a phased approach in a bid to save the academic year 2020.

A comprehensive phased in approach to the opening of school was announced by the Director General of the Department of Basic Education. But the proposal has been met with opposition from certain sectors of society.

According to the proposal, teachers are meant to be going back to work on May 4 – while the Grade 7 and 12 learners are scheduled to commence their academic activities on May 6.

Understandably, these are the two grades that can clog the system as the Grade 7s need to move to high school while the Grade 12s need to move to tertiary level.

The other grades are scheduled to return as Grades 11 and 6 on May 20, Grades 10 and 5 on June 3rd, Grades 9 and 4 on June 17, Grades 8 and 3 on July 1, Grades 1 and 2 on July 8, and finally the Grade Rs on July 15.

The bigger question that needs to be answered is whether the decision by the Department of Basic Education to return to school was well thought out and took into consideration the real dangers and threat paused by Covid-19.

Consultation with the stakeholders

Were there widespread consultations with the stakeholders?

Was the decision swayed more by the desire to save the academic year at all costs than other factors? Is it safe to send learners to conditions where there will be mass gatherings?

This issue has dominated social media with a lot of parents expressing huge concerns about sending their children to school prematurely.

Judging by the sentiments on twitter and other social media sentiments – it is highly likely that parents will not be sending their children to school even if they open as they fear they will contract Covid-19.

Untested models from Singapore and Taiwan

The National Association of School Governing Bodies also weighed in on the matter expressing their displeasure at opening schools as early as next week.

The association representative Matakanye Matakanye said that safety measures had not been put in place, and that it would be sending learners to their death. Despite the department putting together what it terms, “non-negotiables” these have not been put in place.

South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) is also opposing tha delay to reopening of schools – citing safety concerns.

SADTU has accused the Department of Basic Education of not engaging stakeholders and importing (untested) models from Taiwan and Singapore in its phasing in approach.

The organization also cited transportation of learners to and from school as problematic as it will expose them to the risks of contracting the Covid-19 in the close proximity of scholar transport.

It is the organisation’s view that the state of readiness of schools should be checked before learners are sent back to school, and that the department must operate in good faith.

Virus is showing us the other side of inequality

The question is therefore to open or not to (re)open schools.

Judging by the outcry from parents and other sector stakeholders, one would think it would be prudent for the Department of Basic Education to postpone the opening of schools until such a time that all safety measures and mechanisms have been put in place to ensure that learners would not be sent to an environment where there would be mass infections.

The major problem in South Africa is that there are massive inequalities where the rich and affluent schools might have 15-20 learners in a class while the poor schools have up to as much as 75 learners in a class.

No social distancing can ever be achieved in such an environment and it’s a cocktail for disaster. The unfortunate part is that it is the black, poor suffering communities that will be at the receiving end of this decision.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, a health expert expressed that only a handful of the young people seem to be affected by the coronavirus especially those with underlying sickness.

What needs to be understood is that most of the learners who come from poor backgrounds and happen to be the majority in South Africa do not even know whether they have underlying conditions as they do not have the luxury of undergoing a general health check-up.

Sending them to unsafe conditions would be tantamount to sending them to their slaughter. Even if learners are not affected that much, there are also teachers to consider.

Their lives will also be put at risk if no adequate provisions have been made to guarantee everyone’s safety. Until such a time that adequate measures have been taken, schools should remain closed.

Itani Ndlovu is an Educator. he writes in his personal capacity.

Twitter:@realdigitalnews

Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News



Zimbabwe Digital News

Contact: (+27) 834767918

See News Differently

Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News

Twitter: @realdigitalnews