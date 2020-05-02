Covid-19 Diaries: A great time to unite Africa: Trust Sibanda

By Trust Sibanda

As countries shut doors to each other so are the continents. Covid 19 has constructed virtual walls that can only be broken by governments when they discuss repatriation and medical supplies.

As dependent as we are as Africans our prayer and hope is pinned on other continents finding the cure or sending their medical teams to us.

At this point in time let me thank the Cuban government for a couple of hundreds of doctors they sent to South Africa.

The welfare of South Africa is the welfare of Africa as a whole. I still do not understand why Africa ignored what Madagascar claims to have discovered which they said could be a cure for the pandemic.

This lockdown era must be an era Africa has to introspect and find where it is missing the step to unite not only on paper but in practice. One Africa for Africans is possible. Our biggest challenge is lack of love amongst Africans.

A great time to unite Africa

We hate one another to a point that our enemies use the cracks we create to leach into our livelihood and welfare as a continent.

Afro-phobia seems to be the way of life. Some have gone to an extent of bleaching their skin so that they look alien to Africa.

Hate is rife among our race. Social media is infested with messages of hate among continent mates.

Is it religion, poverty or just hate that divides us?

As the continent is sealed to itself this is the time member states reach to each other to see if they can adopt an African way of fighting corona and poverty as Africans.

Over reliance on foreign aid make us develop a dependency syndrome which we already have. In team work we can find a solution to the pandemic and other problems that make our continent doomed.

Cradle of Life

Africa is the cradle of life but that does not mean it has to be used as a testing ground for vaccines as if we are the laboratory. We are not a guinea pig available for experiments.

Africa can develop on its own and become world class without foreign interference only if we believe in ourselves.

The sad part is that the vast resources we have as a continent are never seen as an end to means.

We ship them away from our shores cheap in their rawness only to receive them refined and expensive thereby burdening us financially.

No one knows why Africa exports cotton and import cloth face masks as if we are naïve to the point of failing to create our own. There is nothing on the ventilator which we do not have in Africa.

As we lock ourselves within our African perimeter we will conquer if we discover the potential we have. We need to change our mindset and develop African products.

Global Lock-down

When the global lock-down is over we must be seen as a hub for finished products which we sell in our own African currency. We must encourage each other to buy African ware.

It appears we never discovered what freedom is because as we attained independence but we are still attached to our colonial master to the point of failing to think independently.

This lockdown this is the best opportunity to unite and mould Africa the way we want.

All eyes must gaze in our direction and envy to be part of the continent. Let us not forget the words of the late great Leader Nkwame Nkrumah of Ghana who postulated that those forces that must unite us are intrinsic and bigger than those artificial forces that divide us.

Unity of purpose

If Africa gets a unity of purpose there is a lot we can achieve.

We seem to have ignored the mentorship of leaders like the late Gaddafi of Libya because we were still stuck in western influences. Libya catered for her citizens without depending on anyone.

Such an approach if adopted by the continent resources will exchange hands within for the betterment of everyone in the continent.

Currently we ignore leaders like Paul Kagame and Mugafuli who try to open our eyes about the evil in the East.

None will take heed of their advice because we are glued in being merchants who sell out the future of their kids. We are a generation that can do anything in the name of aid.

Countries like Zambia seem to have lost their Airports due to their uncontrolled appetite for aid. Its pathetic to see a national airport written in Chinese as if it the gateway to China alone.

Nothing comes for free

Nothing comes for free. Africa must learn.

Africans must be warned that countries like China are not good friends so are the other countries outside Africa.

They use Africa as a dumpsite for their toxic substandard products. They come and blame us for contributing to pollution as a way of making us abandon coal yet their development was driven by the same product.

They must be a way for Africa to be self reliant. The time is now as continents have barricaded their space.

Trust Sibanda is a businessman. He writes for Zimbabwe Digital News in his personal capacity. The views expressed do not necessarily represent the Editorial Policy of www.zimbabwedigitalnews.com.

Twitter:@realdigitalnews

Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News



Zimbabwe Digital News

Contact: (+27) 834767918

See News Differently

Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News

Twitter: @realdigitalnews