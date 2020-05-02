Covid-19 Diaries: Black nurses in the UK pushed to the frontline of death in war against deadly virus

View From London

By Max Zambeze

MOURNS and groans have grown louder from the black communities around the world as the numbers of black casualties dying on the frontlines in this Covid-19 war zone continue to rise at an alarming rate more than in white counterparts.

The black nurses and healthcare workers have now registered their concerns that they have now noticed that all along they been pushed into the “war frontline as canon forder” in this coronavirus crisis.

A diversity leader in the UK has been prompted to say it like it is in the hospitals, the blacks were “being treated of as a lesser value”.

Carol Cooper, head of equality and diversity and human rights said nurses and healthcare assistants felt they were being picked to work on Corona Virus wards more so than their white counterparts.

Zimbabwe’s nurses and healthcare workers and those from Africa have been caught up in between what looks like silent racism assignments but loudly reflecting on the numbers of casualties on the healthcare staff.

On the patients front similar racial issues have been found in the distribution of resources in short supply.

Black groups have over represented the deaths figures from coronavirus, according to published reports.

One report claimed last week that out of 89 Covid-19 deaths 39 were reported to be from black groups.

The same applies to the US, more blacks have been dying than whites, among the patients and healthcare workers.

Comorbidities

Black groups have been projected as at “greater risk” from coronavirus because they were more likely to have a few “comorbidities” such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, sickle cell, thalassaemia and lupus. Some have rejected this assertion because a doctor is more likely to pay attention to a non-white patient.

Allegedly some black groups members will be lucky to sail through the Covid-19 crisis if it doesn’t go away quickly.

With the shortage of resources, such as ventilators, it is here that hospitalised blacks face serious discrimination. They are not likely to get a chance to use it.

With the only ventilator in the hospital, it is most likely to be allocated to a non-black for obvious reasons, if you missed an explosive recording from one NHS hospital nurse which highlighted a discriminating decision doctors took and gave it to the white patient “who needed it more than the black patient”.

Such decisions will always be made in dangerous conditions.

In the UK, Ms Cooper said: “Black and minority staff feel that they are being put on Covid wards and exposed to patients with Covid-19 over and above their colleagues.

“Some are saying they are being taken from the wards that they usually work on and put on the Covid wards and they feel that there’s a bias, the same bias that existed before they are feeling is now influencing their being appointed and they are terrified, everybody is terrified.

“Across the piste everybody is frightened but at the same time there’s a need to maintain a focus on equity.”

Blacks were over-represented

While Ms Cooper said she had struggled to pin down official data, informal information on deaths suggested blacks were over-represented, noting that the first 10 doctors to have died after testing positive were from the black groups.

The government has this week announced that it will be launching a formal review into the impact of Corona Virus on people from black groups backgrounds, including staff, although the timescale of the inquiry is not clear.

“People are dying, I personally get calls every single day about people that I know who have died and so for me this is such an important issue,” said Ms Cooper.

Dr Monalisa Muchatuta was recently seen busy in the New York City’s ER with patients everywhere on a shift, on the frontlines.Now she is a Covid-19 patient.

Asked about the high deaths rates of Zimbabweans employed in the healthcare industry, Dr Simba Mavaza, told the Voice of America Thursday evening that 95 percent of Zimbabweans in the UK were employed in the health sector.

Max Zambeze is a news and opinion leader. He writes for the Zimbabwe Digital News and The Friday Mix in his personal capacity.

