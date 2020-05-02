Covid-19 Diaries: Parcel by parcel, Zimbabwe Migrant support Network delivers hope in Eastern Cape

By Zim Migrant Support Network Media team

Zimbabwe Migrants Support Network has stood up to its humanitarian cause as Covid-19 has affected the lives of many especially Zimbabweans who are residing in South Africa through seeking food for those in dire situations.

When the lockdown was announced, the President came up with a range of measures on how the government was going to provide food and assistance to its affected citizens.

Nothing whatsoever was mentioned regarding foreign nationals and this has sparked ZIMSN to call an emergency meeting where leaders converged and drafted a number of plans which are driving the organization in its efforts to cover the void left by the South African government and the Zimbabwean embassy.

Zimbabwe Migrants Support Network came up with a Covid-19 disaster response team which is led by its Treasury General and five other leaders; the team would of course be working with the rest of the organization’s leadership.

Database created

A database was created and a message was sent out to various Zimbabwe Migrants Support Network media platforms for those who would be in dire straits to come over and have their names written down.

This was not only done in Port Elizabeth, where the organization is headquartered but Coordinators were appointed in all provinces of South Africa and they also came up with databases of all those affected by the lockdown.

“It was not an easy task looking for people in various provinces who are willing to voluntarily offer their services as co-ordinators of the Zimbabwe Migrants Support Network. Some who would be interested in the idea were not willing to do it for free and this made the whole process to be hectic.

However we have managed to have a coordinator for every province in South Africa,” said Portia Chingoma, ZIMSN National co-ordinator.

“The whole idea of having such representatives was to collect the much needed national database of all the affected people, which we are using when looking for funding and food parcels,” concluded Chingoma.

We see an increase in need

Frantic efforts were and are still made, knocking on all potential doors where funding could be secured.

This was done simultaneously with an initiative where the organization asked for any amount of money from well wishers, and the little which was collected was used to buy bread and sugar which was then distributed to those who had nothing to feed themselves.

“As a non profit organisation, we are seeing an increase in the need of our services Covid 19 induced poverty is a real issue and many people are starving. Women are in need of sanitary pads,” said Cynthia Jonga who heads the ZIMSN health department.

The Secretary General of the Zimbabwe Migrants Support Network Shelton Chiyangwa reiterated the overwhelming demand of food parcels amongst foreign nationals residing in South Africa.

“The demand for food aid is huge.The little we are getting from well wishers is just a drop in the ocean.The situation in our communities is very bad and sad. At times you get home very heartbroken and yet there is little or nothing to do. In all the years i have stayed in South Africa i have never seen anyone begging for good. Our people would manage their lives even from their very little earnings.”

Sunk in a quagmire

He went on to express some hope that one day the government of South Africa will come to realise the desperation many foreign nationals are going through especially during this period of Covid-19.

The leadership in Kwa Zulu Natal have been doing quite a good work making sure that all the seriously starving families are given the highest priority. ZIMSN has been very visible, navigating through all the hardships in the fight against starvation imposed by lockdown.

Ruth Nyamadzawo, who is a ZIMSN cordinator for KZN has expressed her deep concerns over the level of starvation she has noticed amongst Zimbabwean nationals during this Covid-19 pandemic.

“Its so stressful, when you go out with the little you have and find out that there is more which needs to be done. All we will do is to have their names down and hopefully when we get something we will get back to them,” said Nyamadzawo.

Zimbabwe Migrants Support Network has also partnered with other line organizations and churches who are also in the fight to feed those who are starving due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Repatriation

However, Zimbabwe Migrants Support Network appeals to the Zimbabwean embassy and the Republic of South Africa to consider Zimbabweans and other foreign nationals as human beings who are also facing the heat of hunger during this pandemic and offer any kind of assistance.

There are some who are willing to be repatriated back to their countries of origin and the South African government must come handy in this regard.

“We appeal the government of South Africa and the Zimbabwean embassy to chip in and assist some Zimbabweans who no longer feel safe to be in South Africa and want to be taken back to Zimbabwe. May there be a clear channel with easy processes to be done by those who want to be repatriated,” concluded Mapingure, ZIMSN Chairman.

