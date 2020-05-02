Covid-19 Diaries: Proudly263Global comes to the party with food donation in Kempton Park



By Barbara Benhura and Stan Makwara

The community called and we answered. The community cried and we comforted.

As we all come to the realization of COVID-19 outbreak that resulted in the call for a 21 day lockdown of the country by President Cyril Ramaphosa from the 26th of March 2020, with a further two week extension to the 30th of April 2020, the agony, desperation and an uncertain future is real for most Zimbabweans out there.

The last straw was the introduction of the five-lockdown levels, which left many wondering as to when they will earn their next income. The battle, the fight, the call for help of Zimbabwean nationals is getting louder by day.

The situation is worse than we imagined, as women, children and the elderly cry for help. We have had requests for food, pampers, electricity etc, the list is endless.

It is heartbreaking to see a young and able-bodied person failing to make ends meet, not by choice but because of a job loss due to this evil pandemic.

Some Zimbabwean nationals were in the informal sector before the lockdown such as roasting and selling mealies by the roadside and because of everyone’s safety people have to: ‘Stay at home & be Safe’, the business was grounded.

No source of income

Some had formal employment but because the companies do not provide essential services, they were locked-in doors without any source of income, and quiet a number of people were given letters of dismissal.

Some applied for benefits from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) but all was in vain. The list of problems is endless. You only need to be on the ground to understand the situation our fellow Zimbabweans are in.

In response to the cry for help from our fellow brothers and sisters, Proudly263 collaborated with one Zimbabwean business man Mr. Daniel Chigariro and his foundation, Sihlengiwe Welfare & Counseling Foundation to provide basic food parcels to those in dire need of assistance in Kempton Park.

Our community leaders

We did this with the help of an amazing team led by Kempton Park Heads of Community, Portia Magaya and Victor Magqoka.

Initially, a call was made for 50 people in desperate need of help to register for assistance but an overwhelming response was received from over 300 people.

Even up to the time of writing this article, messages are still flooding of people crying for help.

On Wednesday, the 29th of April 2020, Proudly263 Global, in collaboration with Sihlengiwe Welfare & Counselling Foundation responded to a call of many families that are living on the brink of starvation and managed to donate about 200 food parcels versus the more than 250 people that turned up.

If there is time to take action, rise up and make a difference, it is now. We have to be united as the Zim community to ensure we build sustainable and stronger communities.

Our capacity to build

Zimbabweans have so much potential and capacity to build each other. Proudly263 is more than just a mere organisation; we are a conduit for an empowered life and a hub for business growth.

Our vision is to see entrepreneurial communities growing into purposeful corporate world. To achieve this we need to unite and come together and donate to causes like the Covid-19 Pandemic, which has left dozens of people in a gutter.

How do you feel as a father or mother with children all over the place crying for food but you cannot provide for them?

This is the reality on the ground. Help put a smile on someone’s face today by donating towards this good cause.

Kindly make contact with our fund – raising team led by our Finance Director, Pias Murinye on 0710870824 so that you can make your donations or contributions in cash or in kind.

Our target is to feed 10 000 people in the next 2 months.

Compiled by: Stanley Makwara (CEO Proudly263 Global)

Barbara A Benhura (MD Proudly263 Global).

Our target is to feed 10 000 people in the next two months.

