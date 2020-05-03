Covid-19 Diaries: We copied South Africa to a certain point. Now we must go it alone

By Ngoni Chihombori

This coming Sunday, the 3rd of May, 2020, marks the end of the 14 day extension on the lockdown in Zimbabwe due to the covid-19 global pandemic. This will mark a total of 35 days under lock-down, including the initial 21 days declared on the 30th of March.

For a country where over 80% of the population survive informally with no guaranteed paycheck, the past month has been brutal for the informal sector participants, most who have seen their various sources of income dry up and have had to bear the brunt with very minimal support, if any at all from the government.

World over, governments having been stepping up to the new invisible enemy and the past weeks have seen some of the largest economic stimulus packages globally.

Closer to home, President Ramaphosa, south of the Limpopo unveiled a ZAR 500 billion stimulus package to help provide some social nets for vulnerable citizens and businesses, as South Africa attends to the invisible enemy that has devastated livelihoods globally.

Copy and paste strategy

In the case of Zimbabwe, where a lot of the interventions have been interpreted by the public mostly as a blind copy-paste strategy of whatever South Africa implements across the border, there is a lot of anxiety as to the ensuing fate of the lockdown.

For many at this point, the two realistic options available are that, they either die from the much feared novel virus, or they die from the hunger inside their miserable and dry homes.

While the lockdown has been of relative success in the affluent low density suburban areas, this hasn’t been the case in most of the high density areas throughout the country which have been marred with endless queues as desperate citizens scramble for the subsidized $70- roller meal.

To many, this is the only option available, while for others this has presented an opportunity for them to generate some income, through queuing for the subsidized roller meal which they later offload on the black market for prices ranging between USD $4- USD $5.

Subsidised Roller Meal

My personal recommendation to the Zimbabwean government would be to try and find a middle ground.

While a total lockdown would be the best way to minimize transmission as has been proven by empirical evidence on the ground, it’s also very important to consider our local circumstances where over 80% of the population is exposed to very serious threats due to their dependence on the informal economy.

The broke Zimbabwean government clearly has no capacity to provide meaningful social nets for the most vulnerable as we have seen with other governments world over.

I would strongly advise the Zimbabwean community to accept the fact that corona, though very unwelcome, is here with us and will be around with us for the foreseeable short to medium term.

Social Our unique circumstances

It is in our best interests to accept this hard reality and start introspecting for what measures we can adopt, putting into context our very unique circumstances which are very different from any country out there.

Locking down a country indefinitely does not sound viable, especially in the context of an 80% informalised economy and a very broke government which is unable to provide any social nets.

If anything, it is a recipe for social upheaval and anarchy, you cannot lock-down a hungry stomach!

I propose instead that the government starts considering interventions under two broad categories; 1) Interventions set to minimize transmission 2) Interventions set to minimize case fatality in the event of infection.

Under the first category, government should be working on ensuring that there is access to protective personal equipment (PPE) for all. At the very minimal, wearing face masks which help reduce aerosol viral transmission should be made mandatory in all public places.

Government should put in place policies to ensure there are sufficient raw materials and local capacity to produce such masks so that they are universally accessible to all.

At a macro and micro level, there should be policies to ensure mandatory disinfection of surfaces.

Restricted

Municipalities, rural and urban councils can take lead at a macro level and ensure public places, surfaces and roads are disinfected regularly, while at a micro level, businesses ensure that they regularly disinfect surfaces and ensure there is sanitizer available at various respective points of entry and public elevators to disinfect each and every client entering any business premises.

There can also be a limit on the general amount of passengers in typical vehicles at any point in time and security forces on roadblocks can enforce such while also ensuring that public transport is well ventilated and passengers adhere to wearing face masks as a condition to gain entrance.

Cash payments can be disallowed temporarily while public transport enforces mobile and other electronic payments.

Airports and ports of entry can still remain restricted to returning citizens and only essential travel, while ensuring every incoming traveler is quarantined for a minimal period and they are tested as a condition to gain entrance

Under the latter category of minimizing case fatality, government should continue investing extensively in decentralizing designated Covid-19 treatment centers to district level.

Testkits

Government should continue mobilizing resources in collaboration with the private sector and development partners to ensure that such centers are well equipped with the required infrastructure, properly trained health cadres and all the necessary supporting medication.

Ventilators, antibiotics, immune boosters and other critical accessories should be readily available in the decentralized Covid-19 treatment centers. Government should continue investing aggressively in the country’s diagnostic capacity to ensure we test as many people as possible.

By now, we should have already sent out teams to Madagascar to understand more about their herbal treatment and another team should already be in Senegal to learn more about the technology that enabled them to develop $1 testkits and a $60 ventilator.

My recommendations are in no way exhaustive, but should rather set the ball rolling for meaningful discussions among policy experts and concerned stakeholders.

Rather than await WHO, whose main priority is probably the first world, it is time to look within ourselves and come up with home-grown interventions to our challenges.

It is important to note that these interventions come at a tradeoff, which will be a surge in the number of recorded cases.

There is a tradeoff to everything, what we need to ensure is that we can control these cases as much as possible, within reasonable means. An indefinite lockdown does not sound viable at all.

My name is Ngoni Chihombori and these are my personal opinions. I work as an analyst for a corporate finance advisory firm in Harare.

Twitter:@realdigitalnews

Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News



Zimbabwe Digital News

Contact: (+27) 834767918

See News Differently

Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News

Twitter: @realdigitalnews