Trust Mbwanda targets 45 000 tomatoes at first time of harvest

This week Zimbabwe Digital News caught up with school teacher – Trust Mbwanda – who lives at Bere Village in Murehwa North. He has embarked on an enteprising tomato growing project. This is what he said.

How did you get into tomatoes

Autumn is a season of change. It’s by unexpected good fortune that I decided to take a stab at the business of agriculture this autumn. My neighbourhood depends on agriculture for a living.

What could be simpler in a country ridden by unemployment than this kind of initiative? Yet this time, nothing is simple, and not even the habitual farmers know what will happen next.

Lockdown is bad news for everyone. The Covid-19 pandemic forced a lockdown upon our people. Away from the black board, and from the hustle and bustle of the school environment, in a tomato project in a hot net (akin to a greenhouse) in Bere Village, Murehwa North, is where you will find me.

Frost

I persuaded my neighbour to rent out his hot net to me. The hot net – a sure protection for the frost prone tomato crop – is equipped with a sizeable drip kit. Once the contract was finalised and I started prepping for the project. I hit the ground running.

Sooner all requirements were ready and tomato seedlings were secured from a nursery garden of repute in Harare. Four hundred and fifty tomato seedlings were delivered and these could be accommodated in the not so roomy net. I planted them on March 13. The net measures 12m by 16m.

At what stage are you on now?

The tomato crop is doing excellently well. It is now at the flowering and fruiting stage. It now stands at around 1m tall – a height not particularly common to the farmers around the neighbourhood. The crop is supported by setting strong stakes on which double stringing is done to support the tomato from all sides to look like a hedge.

I attribute the exceptionally good health of the crop to adequate supply of nutrients and water, pest and disease control and high level management. Hardly an hour passes without me attending to the crop, scouting for any pests and diseases and weeding by pulling out. Man rests but weeds don’t.

When is the harvest

The first pick will be around late May. I expect to harvest at least one hundred medium to large fruits per plant. Thus at least 45000 fruits (approx 2.25 tonnes) are expected for the whole toil. I am optimistic that the crop is on course to reach such rare targets for the variety under my care, Rodade Plus. If it goes that way, I expect that this is record breaking bumper harvest.

Your market

With so much of a kill I am targetting the local market because a significantly low number of the usual tomato growers in this region have managed to plant the crop due to the lockdown.

Some have shelved planting the crop for fear of the unfavourably low temperatures in winter. Demand is expected to outstrip supply as it stands. A plus for the farmer and the few others.

The water situation

There is a lack of a reliable water we he have to hire draught power to ferry drums of water to fill the drip kit reservoir from a nearby river whose water level is not anything to rely on. The rainy season this year has been erratic.

Again the stubborn white fly has made life difficult for the hot net environment, meaning more frequent sprays and straining the initial store of agrochemicals. Challenge upon challenge, movement to Murehwa Centre 30km away to purchase extra expendables is restricted.

In light of these challenges bridging the breach needs audacity and determination. But we are resolute that we will win.

Your vision

My vision is diversity and expansion. I want to grow other horticulture crops such as beans, cabbages, onions and so on. I also wish to increase production, on my three hectare plot, once I get a reliable source of water. Securing an even bigger hot net of my own will be one of my priorities.

I intend to employ some community members especially the youths to complement government efforts as enunciated in the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP). We want to give justice to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Giving value to the land which is our prosperity.

Message to the community

I would like to urge community members to take up farming as a business. Being an educator I also wish to reach out far and wide offering technical support on agricultural projects. I am part of the team that has made a mark in agricultural projects at the school where I teach (Nyamashato Primary School, Murehwa).

The school boasts of several awards on best conservation agriculture practice. Together with the others we have received training from reputable seed houses, non-governmental organisations and even regional and international organizations. That is my story.

