And the inaugural winner of the Colls Ndlovu Writers Book Award is: Ngoni Chihombori

This week Zimbabwe Digital News announced a ground-breaking partnership with currencies and economics expert Colls Ndlovu.

A whole week of a round of nominations revealed much about the secrets that the readers of this newspaper do not normally tell you about their reading habits.

And many of those secrets are what we took to heart, and we will follow up on all of them.

But first, the competition.

Readers of this newspaper will be aware of the people who keep the news flowing in this newspaper.

These are the people who dare to see news differently, and we discussed with Colls that we had to find a way to recognise the great writers, thinkers, newsmakers, analysist, experts and underwriters who live by our mottos. One of which is: Touch tomorrow.

So every week when your newspaper arrives to your inbox, you know that you are going to see news differently with Trust Sibanda, or with Kernan Mzelikahle.

If you don’t encounter Merkury Rising curating the adventures of Covi The Virus, chances are that you will encounter the 100 Sailors with with their regular dose of peoms and poetry of modernity.

Bring in Itani Ndlovu, Brian Manyati, Max Zambeze, Chenge Manyange, Bongani Mkwananzi, Sibongile Gura, Donald Mushove, Mehluli Matshakaile, Dr Tanya Madziwa…

Infact the list itself of the great people that keep you informed, entertained and informed on this platform, is as long as the longest article on the The Friday Mix. And all of them deserve respect.

So this week we dedicate this edition to the name of one of the best writers on these shores – and as having received the most nominations for the Zimbabwe Digital News Colls Ndlovu Writers Book competition.

We announce the winner of the inaugural competition as: Ngoni Chihombori.

Thank you to everyone who write for this newspaper week-in and week-out. Yours is a free licence from our readers, for you to tell the news as it is and from your own perspective.

Yours is a quest to decode the news and information that characterises our news consumption habits as Zimbabweans in the diaspora.

Our life today is defined by the people that you see on this page – people wearing masks. People who have been forced by a deadly virus to live as slaves of masks, social distancing, restricted movement and collapsed economies.

It is a life that we did not foresee and it is a life that has been forced upon us by nature.

Many times this is where as newspapers we need people who are of free spirit, and people who are of open minds to break the monotony of the usual news that we see on TV, hear on the radio and read about on the thousands of online newspapers out there.

This newspaper would not be alive – were it not for the excellent writers who we have mentioned here today, and many more who come and go as they please every other week.

We are on a mission to give you the honour that you deserve, and we commend you for your alternative views. There can only be one winner. Mr Chihombori, please contact Colls Ndlovu and arrange to collect your prize.

