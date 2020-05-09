Covid One in 3-D. For this is not (a) lockdown, but a time to re(i)nvent yourself



By Merkury Rising

As many weeks unfold, we see 2020 slowly eroding. No production, companies closed, all educational institutions, out of bounds, filled with lots of skepticism as to what’s next.

The world is bombarded with mixed emotions.

Citizens still confined to their little spaces, life will never be the same. We want a free world for all, even if through vaccination.

While indoors people have become creative, in their own fields of expertise. Cartoonists like ourselves do not rest.

And neither do our cartoon characters. Covi One this week brings a challenge to you all

He says: (A)ask yourself: if you were chosen to be the world’s biographer what would you say about her, if she was a she? I mean human nature has been here for thousands of years, generations have come and gone, wars, great leaders have been here.

People have fought for peace. And yet she has suffered the most

Write a book about her.

How she is kind. She has been dug up. Destroyed by explosives, nuclear weapons and biological warfare but she has kept still, loving and living for us. Covi sees a future. Past this pandemic

He urges you and me not to take chances an excuse to start fighting, wars will not change this.

Abilities of man are always limited. So Covi says don’t take advantage of my presence for his time is now limit, but he is hear to educate people the goodness of all humans regardless of race and gender,

To inspire you on that note.

Covi has released four books for you to fortify your future.

So why can’t you do the same. Write inspirational material. Cooking, design, movie scripts etc. Sing happy songs. Of the future. Be together with your family. Communicate

Love one another. Mend your differences. Forgive one another. Practice social distancing. Stay at home

Protect your fellow citizens. This is not just a lockdown

It’s a time you and I to act positively. Covi says (This coming week) please.

May you wave a white flag in all your hearts. Because good news is coming.

Till next week

Atchoo!

Twitter:@realdigitalnews

Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News



Zimbabwe Digital News

Contact: (+27) 834767918

See News Differently

Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News

Twitter: @realdigitalnews